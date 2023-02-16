English Premier League
Chelsea meets with PSG over potential Neymar transfer
49 mins ago

Chelsea F.C. co-owner Todd Boehly met with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al Khelaifi on Tuesday in Paris to discuss a potential transfer for Brazilian superstar Neymar, according to a report from ESPN.

Neymar, 31, is still producing at a high level for the Ligue 1 leaders with 17 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season, but his weekly wages — reported to be $730,000 per week — and injury problems have made him less valuable to the club, especially now that its attack features both Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

Chelsea would undoubtedly benefit from having a player of Neymar's quality on its roster, however, it would be an interesting move on the heels of a January transfer window in which Boehly and Co. spent $640 million on transfers, many of which were forwards.

It's also unclear if Neymar would leave PSG for a club that's not projected to play in any major European competition next season. Despite its spending spree in the last transfer window, Chelsea is in 10th place in the Premier League.

There's plenty of time between now and the start of the summer transfer window on July 1, so expect more teams to show interest in Neymar, including his former club F.C. Barcelona. In 2019, Neymar expressed a desire to return to Barcelona, who sold him for a record transfer fee of $270 million in 2017, but a deal never materialized.

Neymar's BEST moments in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Neymar's BEST moments in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch Brazil's shinning star Neymar contribute to some of the best moments in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

