FIFA Men's World Cup
Casemiro Signs Joins Inter Miami As MLS Launches Investigation Into Tampering
FIFA Men's World Cup

Casemiro Signs Joins Inter Miami As MLS Launches Investigation Into Tampering

Updated Jul. 22, 2026 2:39 p.m. ET

Inter Miami announced the signing of Brazil midfielder and five-time Champions League winner Casemiro on Wednesday, and Major League Soccer is now investigating whether the reigning league champion engaged in tampering to get that deal done.

The 34-year-old Casemiro — who appeared in all five of Brazil’s matches at this year’s World Cup and scored a goal against Japan in the round of 32 — has agreed to a contract with Inter Miami through the end of the 2027 sprint season, with an extension option through June 2029.

MLS is officially transitioning from its traditional spring-to-fall schedule to an international-style summer-to-spring calendar, running July through May. To bridge the gap between the 2026 season and the start of the full 2027–28 season, MLS established the 2027 Sprint Season—a one-time, truncated 14-match tournament running from February to May 2027.

Casemiro’s discovery rights were held by the LA Galaxy, and by league rule that would have prevented Inter Miami from negotiating with him. The teams reached a settlement that allowed Inter Miami to get the long-awaited signing done, but the league is still probing the tampering allegation.

"The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete," MLS said in a statement. "While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation."

It’s unclear when Casemiro will debut for Inter Miami. The team said he is still waiting on the necessary visa.

Casemiro spent the past four seasons with Manchester United, and the bulk of his professional career prior to that with Real Madrid.

"He is a winner who has achieved so much in the game and after such an incredible career with Real Madrid and Manchester United I’m delighted that he’s decided to make Miami his next home," Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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