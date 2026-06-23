How to Watch Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium.
Cape Verde, who might be the tournament's cinderalla, drew 0-0 with Spain in their opener and drew 2-2 with Uruguay in their second match, with Kevin Pina and Helio Varela each scoring once in the tournament so far. Saudi Arabia drew 1-1 with Uruguay in their opener and lost to Spain 0-4 in their second match, with Abdulelah Alamri scoring once in the tournament so far.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia
- When: Friday, June 26, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
Cape Verde "Is a Reality" | Thiago Alcântara on Cape Verde’s IMPRESSIVE Draw vs Uruguay
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Odds
Learn more about Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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