4 Takeaways From Cape Verde's Thrilling Draw vs. Uruguay At The World Cup

On Sunday in Miami, Cape Verde, one of the best stories of the tournament, drew 2-2 against Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay – and this African archipelago remains undefeated at the World Cup.

It was another inspiring performance against the two-time World Cup champions (1930, 1950) and, no matter Uruguay’s current run, it was a battle-driven match by the Blue Sharks, who did not stop fighting. For Uruguay, the search for a first victory at the tournament is stil on.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Cape Verde's Cinderella Story Continues

(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images)

This incredible Cape Verde Cinderella story can't quit. The team performed admirably last week against Spain by earning a point, and shook the World Cup once again in the 21st minute. Kevin Pina made more history for the archipelagic nation and scored their first-ever goal with a fantastic free kick. Uruguay's wall was very weak, but regardless, you have to commend Pina for the effort, especially as he met the grandiosity of the moment.

What a moment for them.

After the 1-0 lead, Cape Verde formed an almost impenetrable unit, drawing six players across the defensive line and protecting Vozinha with everything they had. But let's not forget about Uruguay here, which is just as defiant and, from many perspectives, is also an underdog when you consider the population of the South American nation compared to others on the continent. "Garra Charrua" was back as Maxi Araújo equalized La Celeste just before the break.

Shortly after, thanks to a strong sequence, the aforementioned Cannobio made it 2-1 and again, Araújo was involved with an assist.

But this African side did not quit, and after a costly defensive mistake from Uruguay, Guillermo Varela made it 2-2. Cape Verde rejoiced once again.

After frantic moments that involved desperate defending, the night ended with a point apiece. But my goodness, if there is a manager who should appreciate the relentless pursuit of success no matter the cost, it is Bielsa, who should admire Bubista's Cape Verde.

What a story. What a team. What a World Cup for them.

Oh, and here’s one for you. Cape Verde can now say that it has never lost against a World Cup champion at the tournament.

2. Pina And Varela Goals Etched In History

(Photo by Carmen Mandato - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The midfielder scored the tournament's second direct free-kick goal (Canada's Nathan Saliba against Qatar netted the second) but per FotMob, it was also the first scored by an African nation at the World Cup since Kalu Uche's finish for Nigeria back in 2010. But records aside, this was a poetic moment for Cape Verde and, in my opinion, the best so far of the entire tournament.

Pina will forever go down in Cape Verdean history and decades from now, stories of his goal will be told across the nation.

Consequently, in the second half, Varela's goal was equally impactful, taking advantage of a terrible mistake from Uruguay.

This is exactly why we love the World Cup. Because only in this competition, in this beautiful game of ours, can we see such a joyous occasion that is celebrated by a nation making its debut. There is nothing better than an underdog story, and right now, this Cape Verde story is inspiring us all.

No matter the result, Pina and his teammates can be extremely proud of this wonderful campaign as the Blue Sharks continue to navigate these World Cup waters.

3. Maxi Araújo Remains Uruguay's Biggest Threat

(Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images)

The left-sided star who can play anywhere on the left wing is loved by Bielsa because of explosive and determined runs that almost always end up in a chance. Tonight, he was EVERYWHERE, scoring and providing an assist and moving all over the pitch. He was unplayable. At this World Cup, with strikers struggling for goals, Araújo remains the key weapon for Uruguay, just like he was against Saudi Arabia.

If Uruguay eventually succeeds at this World Cup, much of it will come thanks to the man from Montevideo who plays for Sporting. But I tell you something, with all due respect to the Portuguese side, I think he'll be moving this summer.

4. Group H Stands for Group HELLO!

Here’s a fun ending to this group for MD3. If Cape Verde earns a better result against Saudi Arabia than Uruguay over Spain, then second place is theirs.

If Uruguay wins over Spain and Cape Verde wins against Saudi Arabia, then we will see a totally unexpected group ending.