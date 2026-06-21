4 Takeaways From Spain's Bounce-Back Win vs. Saudi Arabia At The World Cup

Spain got its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign back on track with an easy 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Sunday at Atlanta Stadium.

Spain opened its tournament with a shock scoreless draw against Cape Verde that saw it enter the second match day with just one point. Now, Spain is in the driver's seat in Group H with four points and four goals to its name.

Here are four takeaways from the match:

1. Yamal Isn't 100%. It Doesn't Matter.

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Spain superstar Lamine Yamal got the start against Saudi Arabia on Sunday after coming on as a substitute in its opening match against Cape Verde. While it's clear that the 18-year-old still has some rust to shake off after he missed the final weeks of the season with a torn left hamstring, he is such a difference-maker for Spain that, for now, it doesn't matter.

Yamal opened his World Cup account with a goal in his second-ever appearance at the tournament and his first-ever start. He is the eighth-youngest player to score at the World Cup, surpassing Lionel Messi with his 10th-minute goal.

Yes, there were moments Yamal didn't look like himself — three of his five shots on goal were off-target, and he only completed two of his six attempted crosses — but that's expected to come with time. And if that time comes, Spain will be a tough team to beat.

2. Spain Is More Fun When Oyarzabal Shows Up

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Coming into the tournament, the No. 9 position was the biggest area of concern for Spain (as it has been since the days of David Villa and Fernando Torres), and Mikel Oyarzabal did nothing to dispel those concerns in Spain's opening match, becoming the first player in recorded World Cup history to play the first 30 minutes of a match without touching the ball once.

Maybe it was the strength of the opponent, but Oyarzabal looked like a completely different player — the one that Spain needs — against Saudi Arabia. He scored his first goal in the 21st minute after plucking the ball out of the air in a crowded area, and his second came just three minutes later on the opposite post, where he scored his first.

Spain's concerns up top are real, but Oyarzabal has proven he's capable of being a source for goals under manager Luis de la Fuente. As long as he doesn't lay another egg in this tournament, the surrounding noise should disappear in no time.

3. Rodri Is Back, But Is It For Good?

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Sunday was the first time that someone watching Spain would be able to tell that a recent Ballon d'Or winner was on its roster. Rodri was a maestro in the midfield against Saudi Arabia, completing 95% of his passes (113-of-119), including 100% of his long balls (6/6), and recovering the ball eight times.

Rodri will see tougher opponents as the tournament goes on, with all due respect to Saudi Arabia, but if he can continue stacking these performances, building his confidence and improving his fitness, Spain can reach a level that not even the most optimistic of outlooks could have predicted.

4. Another Exit Looming For Saudi Arabia?

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Saudi Arabia's 2022 World Cup was marked by an unbelievable upset win over Argentina, and its 2026 World Cup started with an impressive draw against Uruguay. But just like in 2022, one good showing might not be enough for Saudi Arabia.

With its 4-0 loss to Spain, Saudi Arabia enters the final match day of the group stage with one point and an unfavorable goal differential. It's capable of beating Cape Verde, but so was Spain in its opener. In other words, it's time to dig deep.