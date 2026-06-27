Canada vs. South Africa Opens The Knockout Rounds: What To Know For Match Day 18

The knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially gets underway Sunday with a historic Round of 32 clash at Los Angeles Stadium. Both Canada and South Africa will be playing in the knockout stage of a men's World Cup for the first time in their respective histories.

Co-hosts Canada enter the match after finishing second in Group B. Jesse Marsch's squad missed out on topping the group — and home-field advantage in Vancouver — after a tight 2-1 loss to Switzerland in their group finale.

Meanwhile, South Africa pulled off one of the tournament's biggest surprises in Group A, securing their passage with a 1-0 upset victory over South Korea to claim the runner-up spot.

Here is everything to know about match day 18.

When: Sunday, June 28, 3 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Canada will look to make the most of their first-ever World Cup knockout appearance when they take the pitch at Los Angeles Stadium.

Jesse Marsch's side yielded eight goals during the group stage, with six coming against Qatar. Although a pair of early second-half defensive lapses against Switzerland cost them the top spot in the group Wednesday, the Canadians proved they can swarm opponents and generate attacking pressure, which they'll need to replicate to advance to the Round of 16.

A key for Canada will be executing their transitional play without midfielder Ismaël Koné, who was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a broken leg. Marsch will lean heavily on his attacking power up front, including Juventus forward Jonathan David and Southampton striker Cyle Larin, to puncture a disciplined South African defense.

For South Africa, Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana have already defied expectations to get this far. Competing in their first World Cup since hosting in 2010, South Africa advanced by prioritizing a stubborn defensive posture, managing just over 30% possession against South Korea but managed to hold on to win 1-0.

Bafana Bafana will welcome back key midfielder Teboho Mokoena from suspension to anchor the engine room, though veteran attacker Themba Zwane remains sidelined by a ban for his red card against Mexico.

While Canada enters the match as betting favorites, South Africa's ability to bend but not break defensively makes the Group A runners-up a wild card. If Hugo Broos’ side can frustrate Canada's frontline and force them into a mistake, they can advance.

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Canada’s superstar has yet to make his debut at this year's World Cup, but that could change in the knockout stage. Alphonso Davies was expected to play and was available on the bench during Canada's 2-1 loss to Switzerland, yet mysteriously didn't. "I think Alphonso Davies will be ready to go next game," Marsch said after the loss to Switzerland. Canada has made it this far without Davies, but with its tournament life on the line, he should get minutes either as a starter or substitute.

Thapelo Maseko was the hero for South Africa, scoring the winning goal against South Korea that sent Bafana Bafana to the knockout stage for the first time. At 22 years old, he became South Africa's youngest goalscorer at the World Cup and despite his young age, South Africa will likely need another big moment in order to advance to the Round of 16.