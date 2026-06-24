FIFA Men's World Cup
South Africa Reaches World Cup Knockout Round For First Time, Will Face Canada
FIFA Men's World Cup

South Africa Reaches World Cup Knockout Round For First Time, Will Face Canada

Published Jun. 24, 2026 11:22 p.m. ET

South Africa advanced to the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time with a 1-0 victory over South Korea on Wednesday night.

Thapelo Maseko scored in the 63rd minute off a precise cross from Tshepang Moremi and South Africa finished in second place in Group A behind Mexico, which won all three of its group-stage games.

South Africa will take on Canada, the second-place finisher in Group B, in a knockout game Sunday at Inglewood, California.

Bafana Bafana had failed to advance from the group stage in 1998, 2002 and as host in 2010.

South Africa opened its World Cup with a 2-0 loss to Mexico before using a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic. It entered its final group-stage game trailing Mexico and favored South Korea before shocking the Taegeuk Warriors.

South Korea opened this World Cup with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Czech Republic and lost to Mexico 1-0 in its second game. The Taegeuk Warriors could still advance in the tournament, pending the results of other games this week.

South Korea became the first Asian team to reach the knockout round in 2002, when it finished fourth overall. The Taegeuk Warriors also advanced out of the group stage in 2022 and 2010, both times reaching the round of 16.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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