Cade Cowell leaves U.S. training camp ahead of possible transfer
Published Jan. 11, 2024 2:53 p.m. ET

Winger Cade Cowell has left U.S. training camp ahead of a possible transfer from San Jose to Mexican club Chivas Guadalajara.

The 20-year-old Cowell had been with the group practicing for a Jan. 20 exhibition against Slovenia at San Antonio.

No replacement for Cowell was announced Thursday by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Seventeen players could make national team debuts against Slovenia. The game is not on a FIFA fixture date and no Europe-based players are on the roster.

Cowell has played with San Jose for five seasons, scoring 10 goals in 104 MLS regular-season appearances, including one goal in 23 regular-season games last year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FIFA Men's World Cup
United States

