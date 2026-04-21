Brief History Of The USA At The Men's World Cup

The United States men's national team is primed to deliver in front of home crowds as co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But it's been a unique journey for the team since its first appearance at the inaugural World Cup in 1930. Here's a brief history of the evolution of the U.S. men's national team.

When Did The USA Play Its First Men's Match?

Although a team representing the U.S. played a Canadian team in 1885 in Kearney, New Jersey, it would be decades before the U.S. men's national team was officially recognized. That included the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, where two clubs — Christian Brothers College and St. Rose Parish — would win silver and bronze medals.

The United States Soccer Federation was founded in April 1913. The U.S. men's team played its first official international match in Stockholm against Sweden in August 1916, winning 3-2. That game was part of a six-match tour in Sweden and Norway.

When Did The USA Play In Its Men's World Cup?

In 1930, the United States, along with 12 other international football teams, played the inaugural World Cup in Uruguay. The first experience for the U.S. at the World Cup exceeded any expectations as the Stars and Stripes actually finished third.

After a half‑hearted qualifying process (only Mexico and the U.S. bothered to enter from North America), the Americans traveled to Uruguay with a ragtag squad of semi‑pros, British immigrants, and one Belgian‑born goalkeeper.

The U.S. stunned Belgium 3‑0 in its opening match, then routed Paraguay 3‑0 to win the group. In the semifinal, however, the U.S. ran into Argentina, sustaining a 6‑1 defeat. Argentina would then lose to the host country, 3-2, in the first ever final.

No third‑place match was played, but FIFA retroactively awarded the U.S. bronze based on overall record.

Why Was The 1950 World Cup Significant For The USA Men's National Team?

(Photo by EMPICS Sport/EMPICS via Getty Images)

The 1950 World Cup featured one of the great upsets in history. Powered by a 37th minute goal from Joe Gaetjens, the U.S. beat a heavily favored England squad 1-0 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The game even earned the nickname "The Miracle Match" and was subject to books and even a 2005 movie called "The Game of Their Lives."

Much like the USA's 1930 World Cup team, the squad consisted of part-time players that held jobs such as a grave digger and a postman. Even Gaetjens, who was not yet a U.S. citizen when he was selected to the team, was a dishwasher living in New York. On the other hand, England featured professional players in their debut World Cup appearance.

Despite the win, the U.S. failed to advance past the first round, but they made a statement the nation could remember as it then endured a 40-year World Cup drought.

What Happened To The USA Men's National Team from 1950-1990?

Italian defender Paolo Maldini is tackled by USA midfielder Paul Caliguri during the 1990 World Cup (BOB PEARSON/AFP via Getty Images)

For 40 years, American soccer was a footnote as other professional leagues like MLB, the NBA, the NHL and the NFL flourished. The U.S. didn't qualify for a World Cup for nearly four decades, and missed out on a number of Gold Cups, a tournament involving teams in from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

Without a strong domestic league, the U.S. national team struggled to construct talented rosters. And while college soccer and youth soccer were mainstays across the country, few players were able to become overseas professionals. The founding of the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 1968 would eventually attract World Cup legends like Franz Beckenbauer, Pelé and Johan Cruyff to play in the United States, but did little to help American players succeed. The NASL folded in 1984.

Controversially, FIFA awarded the United States the right to host the World Cup in 1988. That renewed efforts by U.S. Soccer to reach the World Cup in 1990 in preparation for the 1994 edition. The team did so and broke its 40-year drought by qualifying for the 1990 tournament hosted by Italy. With a young, inexperienced team, the U.S. lost their group stage matches to Czechoslovakia (5-1), Italy (1-0) and Austria (2-1).

What Changed At The 1994 World Cup?

The 1994 World Cup was hosted by the USA. (Photo by George Tiedemann /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The tides began to turn in the 1990s, highlighted by the 1994 World Cup hosted stateside. While many expected empty stadiums in a country that prioritized other sports, that was far from the reality. More than 3.5 million fans flocked to matches around the nation — still a World Cup record.

The Untold Story of U.S. Soccer’s 1994 World Cup Run | FOX Soccer

Led by several veterans of the 1990 squad and newcomers such as Alexi Lalas and Cobi Jones, the USA delivered on the pitch, too, advancing past the group stages for the first time in 64 years. Ultimately, it lost 1-0 to eventual champions, Brazil, in the round of 16. That result proved the U.S. could compete with giants of the soccer world.

The 1994 World Cup led to the birth of Major League Soccer two years later, which increased the talent pool available domestically and provided academies for the nation's youth.

How Has The USA Men's National Team Fared Since The 1994 World Cup?

Landon Donovan broke through at the 2002 World Cup. (Photo by Henri Szwarc/Bongarts/Getty Images)

There were high hopes after 1994 that the team could go even further at the 1998 World Cup held in France. However, that team faltered and failed to get out of the group stage. In fact, that team lost all three of it's group stage games (Germany, Iran, Yugoslavia) and only recorded one goal overall in the game to Iran.



In the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, the USA bounced back and had its best finish since 1930. The U.S. beat Portugal 3-2 and drew with South Korea to advance from its group. In the Round of 16, the U.S. defeated its mighty rival Mexico 2-0 with goals from Brian McBride and Landon Donovan.

That then set up a clash with powerhouse Germany in the quarterfinals. With the U.S. trailing 1-0 in the 50th minute, USA defender (and future coach) Gregg Berhalter fired a shot that keeper Oliver Kahn saved and then bounced off the arm of German midfielder Torsten Frings. To the USA's dismay, no handball was called. Germany advanced and thus eliminated the U.S. from contention.

When the USMNT got Robbed against Germany 🤯 No. 61 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments 🏆

There were even higher hopes for the 2006 World Cup squad that arrived in Germany. But a tough group that included the Czech Republic, Italy and Ghana meant the U.S. would fail to reach the knockout rounds.

The U.S. made it out of the group stage at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, largely in part to one of the most important moments in the team's history. That's when Landon Donovan scored a last-minute goal in the group stage finale against Algeria that secured a Round of 16 appearance.

The Goal That Saved America’s World Cup 🇺🇸😱 No. 16 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments

At the 2014 World Cup, the USA once again was pulled into a tough group – Ghana, Portugal and Germany – but reached the knockouts. A tough 2-1 loss to Belgium in extra-time would seal the team's fate, despite a heroic performance by keeper Tim Howard in which he set a World Cup record for most saves in a match.

In one of the low points in its history, the U.S. failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the first time the U.S. hadn't reached the big stage since 1986. But with a new generation of players led by Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, the team returned to the big stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, once again reaching the Round of 16 stage before losing to the Netherlands.

What To Expect From The USA's Men's National Team At The 2026 FIFA World Cup?

With 2026 now here, the U.S. is back to hosting soccer's biggest tournament on home soil (alongside co-hosts Mexico and Canada). Pulisic and McKennie are back in the squad and are two of the 13 holdovers from the 2022 World Cup roster.

The United States will face three opponents in the group stage with an eye of making a deep knockout round run.

Who Holds Some Of The USA Men's National Team Records?

Goals: Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan have each scored 57 goals.

Appearances: Cobi Jones appeared in 164 matches from 1992-2004.

Coach with the most wins: Bruce Arena earned 81 wins from 1998-2006 and 2017.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).