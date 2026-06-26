How to Watch Brazil vs. Japan: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Brazil and Japan meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Monday, June 29, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium.
Brazil topped Group C with a 2-1-0 record across three matches, drawing 1-1 with Morocco in their opener before beating Haiti 3-0 and Scotland 3-0 in their final two group stage matches. Vinícius Júnior scored four times in the tournament so far and Matheus Cunha added three goals across the three matches. A healthy Neymar took the field for the first time in the tournament in their last group stage match.
Japan advanced from Group F in second place with a 1-0-2 record, drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener, beating Tunisia 4-0 in their second match and drawing 1-1 with Sweden in their third. Ayase Ueda and Daichi Kamada each scored twice during the group stage.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Brazil vs. Japan
- When: Monday, June 29, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Brazil's Vinícius Júnior scores TWICE before the break against Scotland | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Brazil vs. Japan Odds
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