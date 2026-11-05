FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil Star Raphinha Signs New Contract With Barcelona Through 2030
Published Nov. 5, 2026 2:48 p.m. ET
Raphinha has agreed to a new contract with Barcelona that will keep the Brazil forward at the Spanish club through 2030.
Barcelona announced the new deal with its leading scorer on Thursday.
His prior deal was through 2028.
Raphinha, 29, has emerged as a world-class player since joining Barcelona from Leeds in 2022. He has helped Barcelona win three Spanish league titles, including the past two, excelling up front along with Lamine Yamal.
He is having an exceptional season after becoming the team’s striker. He has scored 19 times in 13 games across all competitions, including a La Liga-leading 15 goals.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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