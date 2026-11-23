Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will miss the Champions League match against Sabah FK in Azerbaijan on Wednesday because of a right ankle ailment.

Yamal is experiencing "mild discomfort" in his ankle, Barcelona said Monday, and will be sidelined as a precaution.

Barca said the team expected Yamal to be available for the game against Deportivo La Coruna in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Spain international played the whole game in Barcelona's come-from-behind 3-2 win over Villarreal on Sunday, missing a penalty in the first half before aiding the fightback by being involved in Barca's final two goals.

In the most recent international break, Yamal did not travel for Spain’s Nations League game against the Czech Republic because of inflammation in his right knee, but he was available for the match against England.

Some media reports at the time suggested Yamal was being treated differently from other players, and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente came out defending the Barcelona star. The coach said he was upset with the coverage of Yamal’s delayed arrival to the national team's training camp, saying he couldn't "stand people who try to deceive you and lie."

Barcelona is in fifth place on nine points ahead of one of its longest ever away trips in the Champions League — more than 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles). Sabah, in its first season in the competition, has one win and three losses so far.

Reporting by The Associated Press.