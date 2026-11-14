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U.S. Soccer Will Reportedly Start Negotiations With Pep Guardiola Next Week
United States

U.S. Soccer Will Reportedly Start Negotiations With Pep Guardiola Next Week

Updated Nov. 14, 2026 2:57 p.m. ET

The United States Soccer Federation is going all-in on Pep Guardiola.

According to a report from talkSPORT on Saturday, U.S. Soccer will begin "initial negotiations" with six-time Premier League-winning manager Pep Guardiola next week following Mauricio Pochettino's decision to leave the U.S. men's national team for Manchester United.

Guardiola, who won 41 trophies during his 19 years managing in Europe, has been a highly-coveted free agent since stepping down as Manchester City's manager in May 2026. Italy reportedly offered Guardiola $11 million per season to lead its men's national team, but the 55-year-old Catalan manager turned it down with the intention of taking a year off.

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

If the U.S. manages to sign Guardiola, he will immediately become the biggest head coach in international soccer, despite never coaching a national team before. Pochettino, notably, also never coached a national team before taking the U.S. job in 2024.

Pochettino will coach the U.S. through its Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matches vs. Haiti this week. After that, he will leave for Manchester and the U.S. head coaching job will be vacant. The United States' next international camp is in December.

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