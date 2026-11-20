It was a forgettable day for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

After opening the scoring for Al Nassr in the 14th minute, Ronaldo missed a penalty in the 17th minute that would have put his team up 2-0 over Al-Ahli Saudi FC. His attempt hit the left post and midfielder Ângelo Gabriel was unable to score on the rebound.

Ronaldo's goal would end up being the lone goal for Al Nassr, which lost to Al-Ahli 3-1. Al Nassr has lost two games to start the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign after lifting the league trophy in the 2025-26 season. Al Nassr has only won the league once since Ronaldo's arrival in 2023.

Ronaldo's goal was his ninth of the season and 986th of his career. The 41-year-old has set out to score 1,000 career goals before he retires. He has already retired from international soccer with Portugal.

Al Nassr's next match will be against Al Sadd SC in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.