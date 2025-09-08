FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Bolivia vs. Brazil: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 9, 2025 9:21 a.m. ET
Bolivia hosts Brazil in a World Cup Qualifier in El Alto. Here’s everything you need to know about Bolivia vs Brazil.
How to watch Bolivia vs. Brazil
- Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Municipal de El Alto, El Alto, BOL
- TV/Streaming: Fanatiz
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Betting Odds
As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Bolivia: +240
- Draw: +225
- Brazil: +125
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Bolivia
- 9/4: at Colombia — L 0–3
- 6/10: vs. Chile — W 2–0
- 6/6: at Venezuela — L 0–2
- 3/25: vs. Uruguay — D 0–0
- 3/20: at Peru — L 1–3
ADVERTISEMENT
Brazil
- 9/4: vs. Chile — W 3–0
- 6/10: vs. Paraguay — W 1–0
- 6/5: at Ecuador — D 0–0
- 3/25: at Argentina — L 1–4
- 3/20: vs. Colombia — W 2–1
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Greece vs. Denmark: How to watch, odds, preview
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings
-
EA Sports FC 26 Player Ratings: Salah, Mbappe Share No. 1 Spot; Ronaldo Not In Top 50
World Cup Qualifying: Italy Avoid Setback In Nine-Goal Thriller vs. Israel
Pochettino's Message After Latest U.S. Setback? ‘We need to be positive’
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
Switzerland vs. Slovenia: How to watch, odds, preview
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Greece vs. Denmark: How to watch, odds, preview
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings
-
EA Sports FC 26 Player Ratings: Salah, Mbappe Share No. 1 Spot; Ronaldo Not In Top 50
World Cup Qualifying: Italy Avoid Setback In Nine-Goal Thriller vs. Israel
Pochettino's Message After Latest U.S. Setback? ‘We need to be positive’
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
Switzerland vs. Slovenia: How to watch, odds, preview
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
Item 1 of 3