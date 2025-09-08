FIFA Men's World Cup Bolivia vs. Brazil: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 9, 2025 9:21 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bolivia hosts Brazil in a World Cup Qualifier in El Alto. Here’s everything you need to know about Bolivia vs Brazil.

How to watch Bolivia vs. Brazil

Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Municipal de El Alto, El Alto, BOL

TV/Streaming: Fanatiz

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Bolivia: +240

Draw: +225

Brazil: +125

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Bolivia

9/4: at Colombia — L 0–3

6/10: vs. Chile — W 2–0

6/6: at Venezuela — L 0–2

3/25: vs. Uruguay — D 0–0

3/20: at Peru — L 1–3

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil

9/4: vs. Chile — W 3–0

6/10: vs. Paraguay — W 1–0

6/5: at Ecuador — D 0–0

3/25: at Argentina — L 1–4

3/20: vs. Colombia — W 2–1

What did you think of this story?

share