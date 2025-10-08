Belgium vs. Macedonia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Belgium and Macedonia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Belgium vs Macedonia and odds.

How to watch Belgium vs. Macedonia

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Belgium vs. Macedonia Odds

As of October 10, Belgium is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Belgium

9/7: vs Kazakhstan (Win, 6–0)

9/4: at Liechtenstein (Win, 6–0)

6/9: vs Wales (Win, 4–3)

6/6: at Macedonia (Draw, 1–1)

3/23: vs Ukraine (Win, 3–0)

Macedonia