Belgium Parts Ways With Rudi Garcia Following World Cup Quarterfinal Appearance

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has confirmed that head coach Rudi Garcia's contract will not be extended beyond the 2026 World Cup. Despite leading the Red Devils to the quarterfinals in North America, both parties have agreed to part ways.

End Of An 18-Month Era

Garcia and the RBFA will not extend the contract that runs until July 31. Garcia took up his role on February 1, 2025 as the successor to Domenico Tedesco.

Under his technical leadership, the Red Devils secured their place in League A of the UEFA Nations League and qualified for the 2026 World Cup, where they embarked on a run to the quarterfinals.

The decision marks the conclusion of a tenure that lasted exactly 18 months, during which Garcia was tasked with stabilizing a squad in transition.

While the team showed flashes of brilliance during the tournament in North America, the federation has decided to move in a different direction as they look toward the next qualification cycle.

Reflecting On A World Cup Journey

The Frenchman's final game was a dramatic affair where he felt lady luck wasn't on his team's side following key injuries and controversial officiating calls.

In their 2-1 quarterfinal loss to eventual tournament winners Spain, the Red Devils were forced to cope without captain Youri Tielemans through injury, while talisman Kevin De Bruyne was also forced off late in the game.

Reflecting on his departure, Garcia expressed gratitude for the opportunity and the relationships he built with the players and staff.

"After discussions with the RBFA, we have decided not to extend the excellent journey we have shared over the past 18 months. I leave Belgium in League A of the UEFA Nations League and among the top eight teams in the world," Garcia said.

"I would like to thank my outstanding group of players, Sports Director Vincent Mannaert, and the fans who supported us throughout this World Cup. I wish Belgium every success as they continue the generational transition that I was proud to help initiate."

Mannaert Praises Garcia's Impact

Vincent Mannaert, the sports director for the RBFA, was vocal about the positive influence the French tactician had during his short stint with the national team. Mannaert highlighted that Garcia was brought in at a time when the team needed experienced leadership to navigate a challenging landscape.

"Rudi Garcia has unquestionably played a key role in restoring the Belgian Red Devils. He was appointed national coach in a challenging sporting and financial context. Thanks in particular to his commitment and experience, team cohesion was restored and a strong result was achieved at the most recent FIFA World Cup," Mannaert noted.

Looking Toward The Future

The departure comes at a symbolic time for Belgian football, as several members of the famed 'Golden Generation' likely played their final minutes in a major tournament.

The immediate future for Belgium involves home matches against heavyweights France and Italy later this year, as they continue their journey in the Nations League. Meanwhile, Mannaert confirmed that the search for Garcia's successor is already underway.

"Together with my team, I am currently preparing for a new cycle, including the appointment of a new national coach," Mannaert added.