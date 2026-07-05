With Belgium And Garcia Dumbfounded By Balogun Ruling, USA And Pochettino Look Ahead

SEATTLE — Rudi Garcia thought it was an April Fool’s joke.

Belgium’s manager was floored when he first heard that U.S. men’s national team striker Folarin Balogun’s suspension had been rescinded and that he would be available to play in what’s now becoming an even more dramatic round of 16 clash here on Monday.

"I didn’t know that at FIFA’s headquarters, July 5 is the same thing as April 1," Garcia said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon. "It’s a discovery for me."

(Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)

The biggest story at the World Cup right now is FIFA’s stunning reversal of Balogun’s already controversial red card from the USA’s round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina last week. Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute after a lengthy VAR review overturned the original no-call, forcing the Americans to play the rest of the match with 10 men. A red card typically carries an automatic ejection and at least a one-match suspension.

The Belgian federation released a statement saying it was "astonished" and is "investigating all potential options" regarding FIFA’s decision.

Meanwhile, the emotions couldn’t have been more different on the U.S. side of things. Players were buzzing at training on Sunday morning, and manager Mauricio Pochettino – speaking after Garcia – was smiling and appeared light at his press conference.

"I think we celebrate that decision," Pochettino said in front of a packed room of reporters. "We were punished enough against Bosnia and Herzegovina to play with 10 men for 30 minutes in a decision that was completely unfair.

"But it’s not only because I am the head coach of the U.S. men’s national team, I need to defend my side. I think 99.9% [of people] agree that was an unfair red card."

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pochettino called Garcia a "great coach" and a "great person" and understands his frustration. But added, "everyone that really loves the sport and trusts its ethical integrity, we all celebrate that decision."

Plus, as Pochettino pointed out, there’s a recent precedent. FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee made a similar decision that allowed superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to play in Portugal’s first two games after he received a red card during his squad’s final World Cup qualifier. Under FIFA rules, he was supposed to have been banned for three games, but instead only missed one pre-tournament friendly.

(Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Pochettino said he didn't learn Balogun would be available until Sunday morning, ahead of the team's training session. He was asked, but didn’t really comment, on any posts or the reported involvement of President Donald Trump.

"I was training, then climbing into the shower, eating so quick, and was taking the coffee into the car," Pochettino joked. "I didn’t have time to see social media."

A U.S. Soccer spokesman told reporters Sunday that "we were engaged in the process with the disciplinary committee." Pochettino said he was not involved.

"I was focusing and trying to prepare the team to face Belgium," Pochettino said.

Pochettino was asked, though, if he was surprised that this has become such a massive story.

"That is the power of this sport," Pochettino said frankly. "That is amazing. It doesn’t surprise me. I came from a culture in Argentina and Europe that football – soccer – is more than a religion. It doesn’t surprise me that in this country, the feeling is starting to grow so quick.

"And yes, for sure, if we keep going – pushing maybe one more step tomorrow – you will see that the sport is magic, that the sport is amazing, is so powerful. It can unite people, unite a country like us."