World Cup Breakout Star Ismael Saibari Completes €50 Million Move To Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have officially announced the signing of Morocco international Ismael Saibari from PSV in a major summer deal.

The 25-year-old forward, who is currently enjoying a sensational, ongoing standout campaign at the World Cup, joins the German giants on a long-term contract following his success in the Eredivisie.

Kompany lands major attacking target

The Bundesliga heavyweights have moved decisively to secure one of the most coveted talents in European football. Saibari has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until June 2031, tying his long-term future to the Allianz Arena.

Explaining the move on Bayern's official website, board member for sport Max Eberl said: "We’re delighted to have secured the services of Ismael Saibari, one of the most exciting forwards at the World Cup. Transfers like this don’t happen on the spur of the moment but are the result of long-term planning: the key factor was that we made our position clear to him early on because we were aware of Ismael’s skills and were able to show him a clear future with us from the start. Ismael Saibari will bring extra quality and unpredictability to our attacking play.

Big-money fee for Eredivisie star

While Bayern did not officially disclose the transfer fee, the deal represents a significant investment in the squad. According to Bild, the fixed fee is in the region of €50m and could rise to €52m with performance-related bonuses. This puts the Moroccan among the most expensive signings in the club's history alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Matthijs de Ligt.

Sporting director Christoph Freund highlighted the player's pedigree, stating: "Ismael Saibari has won the Dutch championship title with Eindhoven three times in a row, he has Champions League experience and is now demonstrating how valuable he can be for a team at the World Cup, at the highest level. He’s versatile, intense and bold in his play, he has the hunger we want to see at FC Bayern and his goal threat and mentality will boost the team. Fans flock to the stadium for players like him."

World Cup heroics and PSV success

Saibari arrives in Munich following a trophy-laden spell in the Netherlands. During his time with PSV, he recorded 42 goals and 29 assists, helping the club to three league titles and being named the Dutch Footballer of the Year in his final season in Eindhoven. His form has translated to the international stage, where he has been instrumental for Morocco during their current World Cup campaign in North America.

The forward has already left his mark on the tournament, scoring against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti. Most notably, he converted the decisive penalty in the shootout victory over the Netherlands in the round of 16. With 34 appearances and 12 goals for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners, Saibari is widely considered one of the most clinical finishers emerging from the continent.

Saibari reveals Kompany influence

The player himself admitted that the chance to work under Kompany was a major factor in his decision to move to the Bundesliga. "As a child, you dream of signing a contract with a club like FC Bayern - everybody knows it’s one of the world’s biggest clubs," Saibari said. "FC Bayern compete for the biggest titles like the Champions League every year, and I want to win as many trophies as possible here. FC Bayern’s play suits me, I can play my own style of football here, and I’ll work hard every day to help the team. Coach Vincent Kompany played a key role in my decision - I’m looking forward to working with him."