Barcelona to give American teen goalie Diego Kochen contract through 2028
Barcelona to give American teen goalie Diego Kochen contract through 2028

Updated Feb. 2, 2024 2:34 p.m. ET

Barcelona says teenage goalkeeper Diego Kochen has agreed in principle to a new deal that will keep the American at the Spanish club through June 2028.

Kochen, 17, will be registered as a reserve team player under the new contract.

The Miami-born Kochen joined Barcelona in 2019 and has since played for its youth teams.

Kochen has been called up by Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández for the senior squad for several games this season but has yet to play.

He also played for the United States youth team.

The deal will be made official when the player turns 18 on March 19, the club said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

