Barcelona, Germany goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen out for several months after knee surgery

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is facing a long spell on the sidelines after his club said Monday that he sustained a "complete rupture" of a tendon in his right knee that requires surgery.

Ter Stegen left the field on a stretcher after getting injured in a 5-1 win over Villarreal in La Liga play on Sunday.

Ter Stegen’s right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going for a high cross into the area just before halftime.

Barcelona said that surgery on Ter Stegen's knee was planned Monday after tests confirmed "that he has a complete rupture in the patella tendon in his right knee."

The injury comes just as Ter Stegen had been confirmed as the Germany national team’s No. 1 goalkeeper after years as Manuel Neuer’s backup.

Neuer retired from international soccer after Euro 2024 and coach Julian Nagelsmann said Ter Stegen — who has played 42 games for Germany but none at a major tournament — would be first choice in the future. However, he only played two Nations League games before his injury.

"The news of Marc’s injury was a big shock for us," Nagelsmann said Monday. "We in the national team are going to miss him on and off the field. We wish Marc all the best for the operation and a quick recovery. We’ll always be there for him on his way back."

Germany’s most recent squad included backup goalkeepers Alexander Nübel from Stuttgart and Oliver Baumann from Hoffenheim. Neither has played a game for Germany.

