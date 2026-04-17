Barcelona Eyes Atlético Madrid's Sorloth As Potential Lewandowski Successor

Barcelona has reportedly initiated contact with Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth as Hansi Flick seeks a long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski.

With the veteran Polish forward currently reconsidering his future ahead of his 38th birthday, the Spanish league leaders have identified the Norwegian international as a physically imposing and financially viable alternative.

Search for a new number nine

The Catalan giants are proactively planning for the 2026-27 campaign by exploring a move for the 30-year-old Atletico frontman. Flick prioritises a striker with proven La Liga experience, especially since a potential deal for Marcus Rashford has cooled due to Manchester United's high valuation.

While Lewandowski was originally expected to stay, his hesitation over a reduced-salary renewal has forced the sports management to look at more feasible market options.

Flick’s preferred profile

According to reports from Marca, Sorloth fits the specific physical requirements demanded by Flick, standing at 1.95m and possessing the ability to play with his back to goal.

The Norwegian has been a persistent thorn in Barcelona's side, netting seven goals in 15 appearances against them while representing Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Atlético.

Club officials reportedly view the striker as a priority target who can offer an immediate impact, with preliminary inquiries already made to explore a summer transfer.

Financial balance at Atlético

While Sorloth remains an important piece for Simeone, the established dominance of Julian Alvarez as the primary attacking figure has restricted his regular starting opportunities.

Atlético may be forced to sanction a sale to balance their accounts, with a fee of €25-30 million potentially enough to spark formal negotiations.

This makes the 30-year-old a much more manageable financial option for Barcelona than other elite strikers currently on the market.

Crucial test ahead

Sorloth remains a vital component for Atletico as they prepare for a high-stakes Champions League semifinal clash against Arsenal.

Having already netted 17 goals across 47 appearances this season, his current focus will be on maintaining this scoring rhythm to help Simeone’s side secure European silverware.

However, with his contract running until 2028 and Barcelona’s interest intensifying, the summer transfer window is set to bring significant movement regarding his future in Madrid.