FIFA Men's World Cup Austria vs San Marino: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview Published Oct. 9, 2025 9:10 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Austria and San Marino face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Austria vs. San Marino and odds.

How to watch Austria vs. San Marino

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Austria vs. San Marino Odds

As of October 9, Austria is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Austria

9/9: at Bosnia and Herzegovina (Win, 2–1)

9/6: vs Cyprus (Win, 1–0)

6/10: at San Marino (Win, 4–0)

6/7: vs Romania (Win, 2–1)

3/23: at Serbia (Loss, 2–0)

San Marino

9/9: at Malta (Loss, 3–1)

9/6: vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Loss, 6–0)

8/2: at Moldova (Draw, 0–0)

6/10: vs Austria (Loss, 4–0)

6/7: at Bosnia and Herzegovina (Loss, 1–0)

What did you think of this story?

share