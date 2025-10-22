MLS
MLS
Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC: How to Watch, Odds, Game 2 Preview
Published Nov. 2, 2025 8:40 a.m. ET
Austin FC and Los Angeles FC are set to play in Game 2 of their Best-of-3 Round 1 MLS Playoff series. In Game 1, LAFC won the match 2-1. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC and odds.
How to watch Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC
- Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
- Live: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC Odds
LAFC is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Austin FC
- 10/29: at LAFC (Loss, 2-1)
- 10/18: at San Jose Earthquakes (Loss, 2-1)
- 10/12: vs LAFC (Win, 1-0)
- 10/4: vs St. Louis City SC (Loss, 3-1)
- 10/1: vs Nashville SC (Loss, 2-1)
LAFC
- 10/29: vs Austin FC (Win, 2-1)
- 10/18: at Colorado Rapids (Draw, 2-2)
- 10/12: at Austin FC (Loss, 1-0)
- 10/8: vs Toronto FC (Win, 2-0)
- 10/5: vs Atlanta United (Win, 1-0)
What did you think of this story?
share