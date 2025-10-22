Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC: How to Watch, Odds, Game 2 Preview

Austin FC and Los Angeles FC are set to play in Game 2 of their Best-of-3 Round 1 MLS Playoff series. In Game 1, LAFC won the match 2-1. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC and odds.

How to watch Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC

Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC Odds

LAFC is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Austin FC

10/29: at LAFC (Loss, 2-1)

10/18: at San Jose Earthquakes (Loss, 2-1)

10/12: vs LAFC (Win, 1-0)

10/4: vs St. Louis City SC (Loss, 3-1)

10/1: vs Nashville SC (Loss, 2-1)

LAFC