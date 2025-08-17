LaLiga USA's Johnny Cardoso Makes Atletico Madrid Debut in Tough Loss to Espanyol Published Aug. 17, 2025 11:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

U.S. men's national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso made his debut for Atlético Madrid, but the team conceded two late goals to lose its LaLiga season opener to Espanyol.

Despite debuting most of its new signings, Atleti lost its Spanish league opening match for the first-ever time under coach Diego Simeone.

Host Espanyol's 2-1 win on Sunday was Atletico's first opening defeat since Simeone took over in late 2011. It hadn't previously lost an opening league game since 2009.

Along with Cardoso, Simeone started the match with five of the club's new signings for the season — Alex Baena, Thiago Almada, David Hancko and Matteo Ruggeri. Giacomo Raspadori also made his debut coming off the bench in the second half.

Cardoso, 23, has 20 international appearances for the U.S. men's team. He is expected to be in the mix for USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Pochettino, a former player for Espanyol, was in attendance at Sunday's match.

Atletico took the lead with Julian Alvarez's free kick in the 37th minute but conceded goals by Miguel Rubio in the 73rd and Pere Milla in the 84th.

"It happens," Simeone said. "The result hurts, but it’s going to make us improve and grow. I’m left with all the good things the team did."

Last season, Atletico only twice lost a league match that it was leading.

"We played a very good first half and we had the match under control in the second," Atletico midfielder Koke said. "But after their first goal they turned things around."

Barcelona began the defense of its Spanish league title with a comfortable 3-0 win at nine-man Mallorca on Saturday. Real Madrid hosts Osasuna on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

