USA Youngster Adrian Gill Reportedly Set for MLS Move from Barcelona

Atlanta United are reportedly finalizing a deal to sign U.S. youth international midfielder Adrián Gill from FC Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo reporting the news first. Gill, 20, has developed through Barcelona's famed academy after spending more than six and a half years in the club's youth system. The American midfielder is expected to join Atlanta United on a permanent transfer.

Atlanta close Gill deal

Gill will leave Barça once the final details of the deal are completed. Atlanta are expected to pay a symbolic transfer fee, with the player set to return to the United States to continue his career in MLS. Gill would occupy a Supplemental Roster spot, meaning his salary will not impact Atlanta’s primary salary cap.

Barça academy product

Gill was part of Barcelona’s squad that won the UEFA Youth League in 2025, but his progress slowed in recent seasons due to injuries. Last season, he suffered a serious knee injury that ruled him out for much of the year and left him without a squad registration. As a result, Barcelona opted to renew his contract through 2026 to protect his value and support his recovery.

Injuries slowed development

In November, Gill was loaned to Cornellà in Spain’s Tercera RFEF to regain match fitness. The move proved successful, as he returned to regular competition and impressed enough to attract Atlanta United’s interest. Cornellà was also a familiar environment for Gill, as he previously played there before joining Barcelona’s academy.

Supplemental roster spot

Born in Denver, Colo., Gill is now expected to make the jump back to the U.S. and into MLS, where he would reunite with head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, a former Barcelona first-team manager.