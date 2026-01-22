Barcelona
USA Youngster Adrian Gill Reportedly Set for MLS Move from Barcelona
Barcelona

USA Youngster Adrian Gill Reportedly Set for MLS Move from Barcelona

Published Jan. 22, 2026 7:04 p.m. ET

Atlanta United are reportedly finalizing a deal to sign U.S. youth international midfielder Adrián Gill from FC Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo reporting the news first. Gill, 20, has developed through Barcelona's famed academy after spending more than six and a half years in the club's youth system. The American midfielder is expected to join Atlanta United on a permanent transfer.

Atlanta close Gill deal

Gill will leave Barça once the final details of the deal are completed. Atlanta are expected to pay a symbolic transfer fee, with the player set to return to the United States to continue his career in MLS. Gill would occupy a Supplemental Roster spot, meaning his salary will not impact Atlanta’s primary salary cap.

Barça academy product

Gill was part of Barcelona’s squad that won the UEFA Youth League in 2025, but his progress slowed in recent seasons due to injuries. Last season, he suffered a serious knee injury that ruled him out for much of the year and left him without a squad registration. As a result, Barcelona opted to renew his contract through 2026 to protect his value and support his recovery.

Injuries slowed development

In November, Gill was loaned to Cornellà in Spain’s Tercera RFEF to regain match fitness. The move proved successful, as he returned to regular competition and impressed enough to attract Atlanta United’s interest. Cornellà was also a familiar environment for Gill, as he previously played there before joining Barcelona’s academy.

Supplemental roster spot

Born in Denver, Colo., Gill is now expected to make the jump back to the U.S. and into MLS, where he would reunite with head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, a former Barcelona first-team manager.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Barcelona Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Barcelona Player Ratings: Pedri Injury Overshadows Fermin Lopez Brace vs. Slavia Prague

Barcelona Player Ratings: Pedri Injury Overshadows Fermin Lopez Brace vs. Slavia Prague

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes