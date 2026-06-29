Argentina's Path To 2026 World Cup Final: Latest Projected Opponents For Round Of 16 And On
Lionel Messi and the Argentina men's national team know its path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it's not going to be easy for the defending champions.
Argentina won Group J by going undefeated with wins over Algeria, Austria and Jordan – which has seen Messi become the all-time goalscorer in World Cup history. La Albiceleste remains one of the favorite teams to lift the title on July 19 with odds at +400, only behind France.
Here's what you need to know about Argentina's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final:
(Getty Images)
This simulation of Argentina's path to the World Cup final assumes two things:
- That the team wins every one of its knockout stage games.
- That the team with the highest FIFA ranking in every other matchup wins as expected, starting with the round of 32.
This creates the hardest — and maybe most realistic — path for Argentina to make the final.
(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Date: July 3
Location: Miami
- Opponent: Cape Verde
- FIFA Rank: 64
- Record: 0W-3D-0L
- Odds To Win Tournament: +150000 (worst)
(Photo by Emma Ottosen/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)
Date: July 7
Location: Atlanta
- Opponent: Egypt
- FIFA Rank: 26
- Record: 1W-2D-0L
- Odds To Win Tournament: +25000 (tied for 25th-best)
(Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Date: July 11
Location: Kansas City
- Opponent: Colombia
- FIFA Rank: 11
- Record: 2W-1D-0L
- Odds To Win Tournament: +3300 (tied for 10th-best)
(Getty Images)
Date: July 15
Location: Atlanta
- Opponent: England
- FIFA Rank: 4
- Record: 2W-1D-0L
- Odds To Win Tournament: +700 (tied for third-best)
(Getty Images)
Date: July 19
Location: New York/New Jersey
- Opponent: France
- FIFA Rank: 2
- Record: 3W-0D-0L
- Odds To Win Tournament: +360 (best)
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