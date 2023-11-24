Argentina, Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence delays World Cup qualifier
FIFA opened disciplinary cases against Argentina and Brazil on Friday after fan violence at Maracana Stadium delayed the start of a World Cup qualifying game.
The Argentine soccer federation was charged with crowd disturbances and the late kick-off at Tuesday's game in Rio de Janeiro.
The Brazilian federation was charged with failures of managing security at a game it organized, FIFA said.
Fights among fans broke out after the national anthems. The teams were led back to the locker rooms and the game started 27 minutes late.
"There was family of the players [there]," Argentina captain Lionel Messi said. We were more worried about that than playing the match."
Argentina won the game, 1-0.
FIFA gave no timetable to judge the case and impose sanctions.
The teams’ next World Cup qualifying games are in September. Brazil hosts Ecuador and Argentina hosts Chile.
Brazil and Argentina could next meet at the 2024 Copa America, a tournament that will be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Argentina hands Brazil first-ever home defeat in World Cup qualifying
PSG, Monaco have league's best finishers, but game could be decided in midfield
USMNT qualifies for 2024 Copa América despite 2-1 loss marred by 'unprofessionalism'
-
How Erling Haaland missing Euro 2024 could impact race for Ballon d'Or
Euro 2024 qualifiers: Croatia completes its comeback to claim final auto-spot
Inter Miami denies rumors of preseason game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr
-
Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
Stephen Kenny out as Ireland coach after not reaching Euro 2024
Lionel Scaloni ponders future as Argentina coach after historic win vs. Brazil
-
Argentina hands Brazil first-ever home defeat in World Cup qualifying
PSG, Monaco have league's best finishers, but game could be decided in midfield
USMNT qualifies for 2024 Copa América despite 2-1 loss marred by 'unprofessionalism'
-
How Erling Haaland missing Euro 2024 could impact race for Ballon d'Or
Euro 2024 qualifiers: Croatia completes its comeback to claim final auto-spot
Inter Miami denies rumors of preseason game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr
-
Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
Stephen Kenny out as Ireland coach after not reaching Euro 2024
Lionel Scaloni ponders future as Argentina coach after historic win vs. Brazil