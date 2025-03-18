United States
Antonee Robinson among three USMNT players ruled out of CONCACAF Nations League
Antonee Robinson among three USMNT players ruled out of CONCACAF Nations League

Published Mar. 18, 2025 4:12 p.m. ET

Defenders Antonee Robinson and Auston Trusty and midfielder Johnny Cardoso will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League final four matches and were replaced on the roster Tuesday by midfielders Jack McGlynn, Maximilian Arfsten and Brian Gutierrez.

The U.S. Soccer Federation did not detail any injuries.

Cardoso left Real Betis' March 9 Spanish league match against Las Palmas after 79 minutes and was seen training Wednesday with his left thigh wrapped, Spanish media reported.

The three-time defending champion U.S. plays Panama on Thursday at Inglewood, California, then faces Mexico or Canada on Sunday in the title game or third-place match.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

