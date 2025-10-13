Andorra vs Serbia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Andorra and Serbia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Andorra vs. Serbia and odds.

How to watch Andorra vs. Serbia

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Andorra vs. Serbia Odds

Serbia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Andorra

10/11: at Latvia (Draw, 2–2)

9/9: at Estonia (Draw, 0–0)

9/6: at England (Loss, 2–0)

6/10: at Serbia (Loss, 3–0)

6/7: vs England (Loss, 1–0)

ADVERTISEMENT

Serbia