4 Takeaways From A Dramatic Ending Between Austria And Algeria In The Group J Finale

In what was the most dramatic ending to a group-stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Austria and Algeria played to a wild 3-3 draw at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday night.

For most of the second half, Austria and Algeria appeared content with a 2-2 draw and seemingly did not want to take any more risks, knowing the result would send both teams through.

But then in stoppage time, Algeria took the lead on a very surprising, high-quality move into the Austrian box and an emphatic finish. Austria was now facing elimination, with only about two minutes to get an equalizer.

Against all odds, Austria pulled it off via Sasa Kalajdzic, who scored less than a minute after coming into the game. Both Austria and Algeria are through, but what a wild ride it was.

Here are my thoughts on perhaps the most dramatic game of the group stage.

1. Wildest Ending Of The Tournament

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Starting around the 70th minute, both teams looked content to play for a draw, knowing both would advance. Algeria was passing around while not showing any interest in getting forward. It was very boring, and the crowd was whistling loudly.

Then, in stoppage time, things changed with two wild swings of drama that affected three teams. Austria completely lost focus as Algeria seemed to want to just end the game, content with a draw. But a channel opened up on the right side, and left winger Houssem Aouar moved over to the right side, got the ball to overload that side. He then hit a side-footed ball through the defensive line to Riyad Mahrez for what seemed to be a dramatic winner.

At that moment, Algeria was second, Austria was third but eliminated, and Iran would have been through into the knockouts.

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick had another sub to make with just seconds remaining. He turned to 6'7 striker Sasa Kalajdzic to get forward and look for a miracle.

That happened just a second after coming into the game. A long ball was played into the box, and Michael Gregoritsch, who subbed into the game at halftime, headed back across the goal for Sasa Kalajdzic, who then headed it home for a dramatic equalizer with his first touch of the game.

Then, just minutes after facing elimination, Austria was back into the knockouts, along with Algeria and Iran were out.

Sure, Austria needs another miracle when it takes on Spain in the round of 32. But facing Spain is a lot better than being eliminated, and Austria should be playing free and loose the rest of the way. After this ending, Rangnick and Company are playing with house money.

2. Algeria Was Excellent From Out Wide

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Both of Algeria’s goals were scored on great individual efforts from either wing. That has typically been a strength with this team, and tonight, it produced in a significant way.

Algeria equalized for the first time in the 45th minute when a long ball was played up the right side. Austrian left back Phillipp Mwene was surprised when the ball hit the corner flag. He and the Algeria winger went for the ball from Riyad Mahrez, but it instead rolled to right back Rafik Belghali, who then danced around two Austrian defenders to fire a shot past Alexander Schlager.

Algeria’s second equalizer was the result of explosive play down the left side. Left winger Houssem Aouar got the ball on the wing outside the box. He then dribbled past Austrian fullback Stefan Posch with ease and then sent a low pass across the goal for 35-year-old captain Riyad Mahrez for a finish.

The third goal was also the result of excellent play from wingers when Aouar moved from the left side to the right side and combined with Mahrez again for what appeared at the time to be the winner.

Even beyond the goals, Algeria was able to consistently be dangerous down the wings throughout this game. Algeria manager Vladimir Petkovic had his team play to his strengths well in this game. Expect this to be part of the team’s game plan in the knockout stages.

3. Algeria Goalkeeping Still A Problem

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In Algeria’s first two games, goalkeeper Luca Zidane did not play. Against Argentina, he made a save but needlessly coughed up a rebound that bounced right to Lionel Messi for a goal. Even though Algeria defeated Jordan, Zidane conceded a goal from a shot he should have been able to save.

Because of this, Petkovic made a goalkeeper change for Austria and decided to start Oussama Benbot. Benbot, 31, has played his entire career with Algerian clubs and only has five caps with the national team.

Benbot did not respond well and made an error on Marko Arnautovic’s opening goal when he froze to come out for a long ball into the box. Benbot could have made a play and did not. Instead, Arnautovic was able to get on the end of the pass and beat Benbot close to goal.

For Algeria, this is a huge problem coming into the knockouts as it is hard to see the team having much faith in its goalkeeping, whether it is Zindane or Benbot.

4. Austria Senior Statesmen Thrive

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For Austria, the team received excellent performances from its elder statesmen throughout the group stage. Tonight against Algeria, the veterans produced in a significant way.

On the opening goal in the 28th minute, Real Madrid defender David Alaba, 34, played a long ball into the box for the national team’s all-time leading goalscorer Marko Arnautovic, 37, who bagged his 49th career international goal.

On the second goal, Bayern Munich winger Konrad Laimer, 29, set up Marcel Sabitzer in the middle for a powerful finish. For Sabitzer, 32, the goal came one game after he earned his 100th cap in the loss to Argentina.

The dramatic equalizer at the end that saved the team’s World Cup campaign was set up by Gregoritsch, 32, who was making his 77th cap.

These players all have extensive experience with this team and with each other. Austria benefited tremendously from that. Against Spain, the team will likely need to continue to draw from this experience.