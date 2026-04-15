FIFA Men's World Cup
Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 21, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET

Uruguay will face Cape Verde in their second Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2026, at Miami Stadium on FS1. 

This fixture marks the first-ever senior international meeting between these two nations.

Cape Verde pulled off one of the great World Cup surprises in its World Cup debut, forcing a draw against the reigning European champion Spain 0-0. 

The Blue Sharks were the only one of this tournament’s four debutants to get a point in the first set of group games, and they’re the first team to post a shutout in its World Cup debut since 2006. 

40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha was Cape Verde’s hero, making seven saves to keep Cape Verde's clean sheet. 

Meanwhile, Uruguay drew its opener 1-1 against Saudi Arabia, but the match was a tail of two halves. 

In the first half, Uruguay had 58% possession, and shots were even at five apiece. In the second half, Uruguay had 75% possession and outshot Saudi Arabia 22-2. La Celeste's 22 second-half shots tied a World Cup record. 

Uruguay will look to carry that second half momentum into its second half of the tournament. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Group H matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 21.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Federico Valverde is +155 to score against Cape Verde (Photo by Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images).

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Odds

Moneyline

  • Uruguay: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)
  • Cape Verde: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
  • Draw: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Spread 

  • Uruguay -1.5: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
  • Cape Verde +1.5: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)
  • Under: -158 (bet $10 to win $16.33 total)

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • It was a miraculous effort last match from Cape Verde, managing a 0-0 draw with Spain, despite having just 26% possession. It was a defensive masterpiece, as the team committed just one foul and goalkeeper Vozinha made seven key saves. This likely creates a bit of a discount on Uruguay, which looked dreadful in the first half against Saudi Arabia but subbed off Darwin Núñez in the second half and moved Federico Vinas further upfield. The result was 22 second-half shots, 75% possession and a completely different looking side. Uruguay probably deserved all three points, but didn't get them. It will get all three here and look for Vinas to play a key role. Take Uruguay -1.5.
 

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Uruguay: -950 (bet $10 to win $11.05 total)
  • Cape Verde: +540 (bet $10 to win $64 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +156 (bet $10 to win $25.60 total)
  • No: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
 
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