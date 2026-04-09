Switzerland vs. Qatar Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Switzerland and Qatar will face off in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B opener on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California on FOX.

Switzerland secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup by finishing as winners of UEFA Group B, securing the automatic spot reserved for group winners. The team went unbeaten in the group with four wins and two draws.

Switzerland comes into the tournament off a 4-1 friendly win over Jordan and a 1-1 draw against Australia in the last two weeks. They will look to replicate their recent World Cup success and even take a step forward after being eliminated in the Round of 16 in four of its last five tournaments.

Meanwhile, Qatar qualified for the 2026 World Cup by finishing at the top of Group A in the fourth round of AFC qualifying rounds. As hosts of the 2022 World Cup, Qatar lost all three games, scoring just one goal while allowing seven.

They will look to flip the script four years later in their second World Cup tournament ever.

Let’s check out the odds for the Switzerland vs. Qatar Group B match at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 12.

Cedric Itten is +115 to score in Switzerland's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Qatar (Photo by Sona Maleterova/Getty Images).

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Switzerland vs. Qatar Odds

Moneyline

Switzerland : -550 (bet $10 to win $11.82 total)

Qatar : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Draw: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Spread

Switzerland -1.5 : -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Qatar +1.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Under: +115 (bet $10 to win $2150 total)

Switzerland vs. Qatar Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris "The Bear" Fallica:

I’m going a tad conservative here with the double chance, but it would not surprise me at all if Bosnia got all three points here. Canada is extremely shorthanded, as it is down Alphonso Davies and Moise Bambino, and has seen Jonathan David and Cyle Larin in and out of form. Most expected Italy to be here, but Bosnia is coming in not lacking in confidence and is ready to make it a very physical 90 minutes for Canada in Toronto. I think they will get at least a draw.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Qatar

When: Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports , FOX Sports App

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Switzerland : -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)

Qatar: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Both Teams to Score