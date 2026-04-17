Switzerland vs. Canada Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Co-hosts Canada will face Switzerland in their final Group B match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 24, 2026, at BC Place Vancouver on FOX.

The winner of Group B will be decided in this match. Canada advances and wins the group with a win or draw, while Switzerland tops the group with a win.

Winning the group is extremely important to Canada as the group B winner would play in Vancouver for both the round of 32 and the round of 16.

After a 1-1 draw in its opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada responded with a huge 6-0 win over Qatar to give the nation its first men's World Cup win ever.

Meanwhile, Switzerland rebounded from a stoppage-time draw against Qatar by scoring four times in the final 17 minutes to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in its second match.

Let’s check out the odds for the pivotal Group B match between Switzerland and Canada at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 24.

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Switzerland vs. Canada Odds

Moneyline

Switzerland : +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Canada : +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Draw: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Spread

Switzerland -0.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Canada +0.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

Under: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

Switzerland vs. Canada Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Betting Analyst, Will Hill:

Canada is playing at home, so it should have the crowd behind it. It will be up for this match, and it should be able to slip one past Switzerland, even if Switzerland is the more likely team to win. No matter how either side approaches this tactically, it feels almost hard not to back both teams to find the back of the net. Back both teams to score (-135).

Jonathan David is +240 to score against Canada (Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Canada

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Switzerland : -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Canada: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Both Teams to Score