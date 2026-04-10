FIFA Men's World Cup
Sweden vs. Tunisia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Sweden vs. Tunisia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Updated Jun. 14, 2026 3:28 a.m. ET

Sweden and Tunisia are set to face off in their opening match of Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico on FS1. 

This marks Sweden's return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2018. After missing out on the 2022 tournament, Sweden qualified dramatically through the UEFA playoffs, defeating both Ukraine and Poland.  

Sweden comes into the tournament after a rough stretch of recent friendlies in which they lost 3-1 to Norway and tied Greece, a nation that is not in the World Cup, 2-2. 

Tunisia heads into the tournament as one of Africa’s most reliable qualifiers, making its sixth World Cup appearance since 1998. The team secured its spot in 2026 by topping Group H in CAF qualifying, winning nine of ten matches and drawing the other. They finished 13 points clear of the rest of the group and posted an impressive +22 goal differential.

The Eagles of Carthage come into the World Cup off a brutal 5-0 loss to Belgium in a friendly on June 6th. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Sweden vs. Tunisia Group F matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 14.

Viktor Gyökeres is +170 to score in Sweden's opening World Cup match against Tunisia (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images).

 

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Sweden vs. Tunisia Odds

Moneyline

  • Sweden: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Tunisia: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
  • Draw: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Spread 

  • Sweden -0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Tunisia +0.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
  • Under: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Sweden vs. Tunisia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • This matchup will be closer than most people think, as Tunisia is tied for the second-most appearances in the World Cup of any African nation with seven, while Sweden boasts several talented players like Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) and Alexander Isak (Liverpool)— on top of reaching the quarterfinals in the 2018 World Cup. Expect a draw between these two sides.

How to Watch Sweden vs. Tunisia

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Sweden: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
  • Tunisia: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • No: -116 (bet $10 to win $18.62 total)
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