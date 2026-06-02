FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Sweden vs. Tunisia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Jun. 13, 2026 10:01 p.m. ET
Sweden and Tunisia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Monterrey Stadium.
Sweden, ranked 38th by FIFA, are appearing at their 13th World Cup, with their best finish a runner-up result in 1958. Tunisia enter Group F ranked 45th by FIFA, appearing at their seventh World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Sweden vs. Tunisia
- When: Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Sweden vs. Tunisia Odds
Sweden World Cup Schedule
- June 14: Watch Sweden vs. Tunisia — Monterrey Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Watch Sweden vs. Netherlands — Houston, Texas (1 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Sweden vs. Japan — Dallas Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
Tunisia World Cup Schedule
- June 14: Watch Tunisia vs. Sweden — Monterrey Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
- June 21: Watch Tunisia vs. Japan — Monterrey Stadium (12 a.m. ET)
- June 25: Watch Tunisia vs. Netherlands — Kansas City Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Sweden vs. Tunisia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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