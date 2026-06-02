Sweden vs. Tunisia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Sweden and Tunisia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Monterrey Stadium.

Sweden, ranked 38th by FIFA, are appearing at their 13th World Cup, with their best finish a runner-up result in 1958. Tunisia enter Group F ranked 45th by FIFA, appearing at their seventh World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Sweden vs. Tunisia

Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia Alexi Lalas and David Mosse keep on rolling with their group preview series, this time breaking down Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia and Group F! Are the guys worried about Japan’s injuries? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Sweden vs. Tunisia Odds

Sweden World Cup Schedule

Tunisia World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Sweden vs. Tunisia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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