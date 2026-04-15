Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Spain will face Saudi Arabia in their second Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium on FOX.

In their three previous meetings from 2006 to 2012, Spain won all three matches by a combined score of 9-2.

Both nations tied their opening matches.

In its opener on Monday, Spain shockingly played to a scoreless draw against debutant Cape Verde. Coming into the match, Spain was -1500 to win the game, showing just how disappointing the result was.

Spain dominated the game with 74% possession, which was second-most by any team in the first set of group games, and outshot Cape Verde 27-6. Spain’s 27 shots tied its record for most shots in a World Cup match without scoring (1966 vs. Paraguay).

A large part of its unfortunate start to the tournament was because its starting wingers, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, both came off the bench as they continue recovering from injury. Yamal only played 19 minutes but more playing time is expected for him on Sunday.

Meanwhile, for the second straight World Cup, Saudi Arabia opened with a result against a multiple-time champion. Four years ago, the Saudis upset Argentina 2-1, and on Monday they drew 1-1 with Uruguay.

With 42% possession, Saudi Arabia played Uruguay very evenly in the first half, as each team had five shots. However, Saudi Arabia had only 25% possession in the second half and was outshot 22-2, which was the most second-half shots in a World Cup game on record.

Let’s check out the odds for the Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Group H matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 21.

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Lamine Yamal is -105 to score against Saudi Arabia (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images).

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Odds

Moneyline

Spain : -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Saudi Arabia : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Draw: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Spread

Spain -2.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Saudi Arabia +2.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

Over : +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

Under: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

I expect this one to get ugly. Spain wasn't great vs. Cape Verde but still had 27 shots, despite only getting minimal minutes from Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams — both of whom still are not 100 percent fit. The Saudi Arabia we saw in the second half against Uruguay will be the one we get here. Look for Spain to be aggressive from the start and try and rid itself of the bad taste in its mouth from the disappointing result against Cape Verde. Take Spain -2.5.

How to Watch Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Spain : -7000 (bet $10 to win $10.14 total)

Saudi Arabia: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Both Teams to Score