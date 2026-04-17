FIFA Men's World Cup
South Korea vs. South Africa Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

South Korea vs. South Africa Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 24, 2026 11:00 a.m. ET

South Korea will face South Africa in their final Group A match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Monterrey Stadium on FS1.

This is the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations.

South Korea opened its World Cup campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Czechia before losing 1-0 to Mexico on Thursday. After conceding due to Kim Seung-Gyu’s goalkeeping miscue early in the second half, South Korea had 67% of possession and outshot Mexico 7-2 the rest of the match. 

The Taegeuk Warriors look to carry over that momentum as it looks to advance to the knockout round with a win or draw.

Meanwhile, after losing 2-0 to Mexico in an opener in which it lost two players to red cards, South Africa stayed alive in the tournament on Teboho Mokoena’s 83rd-minute penalty that salvaged a 1-1 draw against Czechia. 

In that match, South Africa controlled 61% of possesion and outshot Czechia 17-14. 

Let’s check out the odds for the South Korea vs. South Africa Group A matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 24.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Son Heung-min is +150 to score against South Africa (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images).

South Korea vs. South Africa Odds

Moneyline

  • South Korea: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
  • South Africa: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
  • Draw: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Spread 

  • South Korea -0.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
  • South Africa +0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
  • Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

South Korea vs. South Africa Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • South Africa played much better in its second match vs Czechia after looking so poor vs Mexico. Still, all Bafana Bafana could muster was a late penalty to get the draw. South Korea need just a draw to advance , but I think this has the potential to be a bit of a wide open affair and South Korea, which probably deserved better vs. Mexico could win by multiple goals. Take South Korea to win by -1.5 goals (+195).
 

How to Watch South Korea vs. South Africa

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • South Korea: -440 (bet $10 to win $12.27 total)
  • South Africa: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)
  • No: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)
 
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