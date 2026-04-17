South Korea vs. South Africa Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

South Korea will face South Africa in their final Group A match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Monterrey Stadium on FS1.

This is the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations.

South Korea opened its World Cup campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Czechia before losing 1-0 to Mexico on Thursday. After conceding due to Kim Seung-Gyu’s goalkeeping miscue early in the second half, South Korea had 67% of possession and outshot Mexico 7-2 the rest of the match.

The Taegeuk Warriors look to carry over that momentum as it looks to advance to the knockout round with a win or draw.

Meanwhile, after losing 2-0 to Mexico in an opener in which it lost two players to red cards, South Africa stayed alive in the tournament on Teboho Mokoena’s 83rd-minute penalty that salvaged a 1-1 draw against Czechia.

In that match, South Africa controlled 61% of possesion and outshot Czechia 17-14.

Let’s check out the odds for the South Korea vs. South Africa Group A matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 24.

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Son Heung-min is +150 to score against South Africa (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images).

South Korea vs. South Africa Odds

Moneyline

South Korea : -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

South Africa : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Draw: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Spread

South Korea -0.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

South Africa +0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

South Korea vs. South Africa Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

South Africa played much better in its second match vs Czechia after looking so poor vs Mexico. Still, all Bafana Bafana could muster was a late penalty to get the draw. South Korea need just a draw to advance , but I think this has the potential to be a bit of a wide open affair and South Korea, which probably deserved better vs. Mexico could win by multiple goals. Take South Korea to win by -1.5 goals (+195).

How to Watch South Korea vs. South Africa

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

South Korea : -440 (bet $10 to win $12.27 total)

South Africa: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Both Teams to Score