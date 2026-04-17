South Korea vs. South Africa Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
South Korea will face South Africa in their final Group A match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Monterrey Stadium on FS1.
This is the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations.
South Korea opened its World Cup campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Czechia before losing 1-0 to Mexico on Thursday. After conceding due to Kim Seung-Gyu’s goalkeeping miscue early in the second half, South Korea had 67% of possession and outshot Mexico 7-2 the rest of the match.
The Taegeuk Warriors look to carry over that momentum as it looks to advance to the knockout round with a win or draw.
Meanwhile, after losing 2-0 to Mexico in an opener in which it lost two players to red cards, South Africa stayed alive in the tournament on Teboho Mokoena’s 83rd-minute penalty that salvaged a 1-1 draw against Czechia.
In that match, South Africa controlled 61% of possesion and outshot Czechia 17-14.
Let’s check out the odds for the South Korea vs. South Africa Group A matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 24.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Son Heung-min is +150 to score against South Africa (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images).
South Korea vs. South Africa Odds
Moneyline
- South Korea: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
- South Africa: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
- Draw: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Spread
- South Korea -0.5: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
- South Africa +0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5
- Over: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
- Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
South Korea vs. South Africa Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:
- South Africa played much better in its second match vs Czechia after looking so poor vs Mexico. Still, all Bafana Bafana could muster was a late penalty to get the draw. South Korea need just a draw to advance , but I think this has the potential to be a bit of a wide open affair and South Korea, which probably deserved better vs. Mexico could win by multiple goals. Take South Korea to win by -1.5 goals (+195).
How to Watch South Korea vs. South Africa
- When: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Son Heung-min: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
- Oh Hyeon-gyu: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
- Cho Gue-sung: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)
- Hwang Hee-chan: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
- Lyle Foster: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Tie No Bet
- South Korea: -440 (bet $10 to win $12.27 total)
- South Africa: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)
- No: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria