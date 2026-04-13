Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will face off in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, June 15, 2026, at Miami Stadium on FS1.

Uruguay has one of the richest histories in international soccer, winning the first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930 and adding a second title in 1950, along with a record 15 Copa América championships.

In the modern era, the team has remained a consistent World Cup presence, regularly reaching the knockout rounds and producing top-level talent across Europe’s biggest leagues.

However, that consistency was briefly interrupted when Uruguay narrowly missed out on the 2022 World Cup knockout stage, a setback that has fueled a renewed push as a new generation looks to build on the nation’s historic legacy heading into 2026.

La Celeste secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing fourth in the CONMEBOL South American standings, which earned them a direct berth in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia looks to build on its historic victory over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup. They took down the eventual champions 2-1 in the group stage and were the only team to beat Argentina in the entire tournament.

Many considered it the biggest upset in World Cup history.

The team has now qualified for seven of the last nine editions of the FIFA World Cup, including a run to the Round of 16 in 1994.

Saudi Arabia secured its place at the 2026 tournament by advancing through the fourth round of AFC qualifying after falling short of automatic qualification in the third round. The team finished ahead of Iraq and Indonesia to lock in its spot.

Can Saudi Arabia pull off another major upset in its first match of the tournament?

Let’s check out the odds for the Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia Group H matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 14.

Darwin Núñez is +145 to score in Uruguay's opening World Cup match against Saudi Arabia (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images).

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Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Odds

Moneyline

Saudi Arabia : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Uruguay : -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Draw: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Spread

Uruguay -1.5: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Saudi Arabia +1.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Uruguay has the more talented roster, but Saudi Arabia will be led by Salem Aldawsari, the reigning AFC Player of the Year, who also scored an incredible goal in the upset vs. Argentina. Uruguay struggled offensively in qualifying, so back a tie here.

How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Saudi Arabia : +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Uruguay: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Both Teams to Score