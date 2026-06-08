Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Saudi Arabia and Uruguay meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H match on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Miami Stadium, Miami, FL.
Saudi Arabia, ranked 60th by FIFA, are appearing at their seventh World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 run in 1994. Uruguay enter Group H ranked 16th by FIFA, appearing at their 15th World Cup, with their best finish a championship in 1930 and 1950.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
- When: Monday, June 15, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Miami Stadium, Miami, FL
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days for free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group H Preview: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Odds
Saudi Arabia World Cup Schedule
- June 15, 2026: Watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay - Miami Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
- June 21, 2026: Watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia - Atlanta Stadium (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
Uruguay World Cup Schedule
- June 15, 2026: Watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay - Miami Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
- June 21, 2026: Watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde - Miami Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch Uruguay vs Spain - Guadalajara Stadium (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
Learn more about Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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