Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H match on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Miami Stadium, Miami, FL.

Saudi Arabia, ranked 60th by FIFA, are appearing at their seventh World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 run in 1994. Uruguay enter Group H ranked 16th by FIFA, appearing at their 15th World Cup, with their best finish a championship in 1930 and 1950.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Group H Preview: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay Your defending Euro Champions, Spain, and Group H are up next as we roll through our World Cup previews. Alexi Lalas get you set for the tournament looking at Federico Valverde and Uruguay, Salem Al-Dawsari and Saudi Arabia alongside debutants Cape Verde. Will Lamine Yamal lead Spain to a title? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Odds

Saudi Arabia World Cup Schedule

Uruguay World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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