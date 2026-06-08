FIFA Men's World Cup
Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
FIFA Men's World Cup

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Published Jun. 15, 2026 3:03 a.m. ET

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H match on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Miami Stadium, Miami, FL.

Saudi Arabia, ranked 60th by FIFA, are appearing at their seventh World Cup, with their best finish a Round of 16 run in 1994. Uruguay enter Group H ranked 16th by FIFA, appearing at their 15th World Cup, with their best finish a championship in 1930 and 1950.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Group H Preview: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group H Preview: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Your defending Euro Champions, Spain, and Group H are up next as we roll through our World Cup previews. Alexi Lalas get you set for the tournament looking at Federico Valverde and Uruguay, Salem Al-Dawsari and Saudi Arabia alongside debutants Cape Verde. Will Lamine Yamal lead Spain to a title? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Odds

Saudi Arabia World Cup Schedule

Uruguay World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs Australia
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes