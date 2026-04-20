Saudi Arabia vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Saudi Arabia will face Cape Verde in their third Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 26, 2026, at Houston Stadium on FS1.

This marks a historic first World Cup meeting between the two nations.

Both Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia are very much alive heading into their final group game.

In one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far, Cape Verde drew Spain 0-0 in its opener. It followed up that incredible performance with another unlikely 2-2 draw against two-time World Cup champions Uruguay.

Cape Verde is the only one of this tournament’s four debutants to have two or more points through its first two games, becoming the first World Cup debutant to get a result in both of its first two games since 2002.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia opened its World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay before falling to Spain 4-0 in its second match. Saudi Arabia was outshot by a combined 49-10 in its first two games, the second-worst margin in the tournament in that span.

Let’s check out the odds for the Saudi Arabia vs. Cape Verde Group H matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 26.

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Khalid Al-Ghannam is +260 to score against Cape Verde (Photo by Stacy Revere - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).

Saudi Arabia vs Cape Verde Odds

Moneyline

Saudi Arabia : +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Cape Verde : +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Spread

Saudi Arabia -0.5: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Cape Verde +0.5: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)

Under: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Saudi Arabia vs Cape Verde Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

A second-place finish is on the table for both sides depending on the result of Spain-Uruguay. Clearly, from watching both sides' first two matches, Cape Verde looks to be the better squad, and I’ll grab the nice plus price on it to get the win and continue this magical ride. Take Cape Verde to Win.

How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs Cape Verde

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Saudi Arabia : -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Cape Verde: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)

Both Teams to Score