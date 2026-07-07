FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Songs Will BTS, Shakira, Madonna Perform First?
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Odds: Which Songs Will BTS, Shakira, Madonna Perform First?

Updated Jul. 7, 2026 5:56 p.m. ET

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will mark the first time that the tournament has had a halftime show at the final. 

FIFA announced back in May that Madonna, Shakira and BTS would be the headliners taking center stage in a spectacle best fit for a global audience.

And just like the Super Bowl halftime show, fans can wager on how the performance will unfold.

Here are the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 7.

 

World Cup Halftime Odds

BTS First Song

Which song will BTS perform first in their halftime set? (Getty Images)

Hooligan: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
IDOL: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Into the Sun: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Run BTS: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Dynamite: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
SWIM: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Shakira First Song:

Waka Waka (This Time For Africa): +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Hips Don't Lie: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Loca: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Acrositico: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
La Tortura: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Soltera: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

 

Special Musical Guests To Appear On Stage

Could "Everything Hallelujah" singer Justin Bieber make a special appearance as a musical guest? (Getty Images)

Burna Boy: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Chris Martin (Coldplay): -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Justin Bieber: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Beyoncé: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
The Weeknd: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Sabrina Carpenter: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
Alejandro Fernandez: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

 

Madonna First Song

"Vogue" was one of the first songs Madonna performed during her Super Bowl halftime set back in 2012. (Getty Images)

Bring Your Love: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
I Feel So Free: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)
Nothing Really Matters: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Like A Prayer: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Vogue: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
La Isla Bonita: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total Songs

Under 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Over 8.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

 
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