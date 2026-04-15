Japan vs. Tunisia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Japan and Tunisia are set to face off in a Group F match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2026, at Monterrey Stadium on FS1.

This historic match will mark the 1,000th fixture in the tournament's history.

Japan came from behind twice in the opener against the Netherlands, ultimately earning an important 2-2 draw against the Group E favorites. Daichi Kamada's heroic 89th minute goal was the latest goal in Japan’s World Cup history.

Japan continues to be a second-half team at the World Cup, as nine of Japan’s last 10 World Cup goals have come in the second half. Japan had 52% possession and seven shots in the second half against the Netherlands while only controlling 31% possession and taking three shots in the first half.

Meanwhile, Tunisia is coming off a 5-1 loss against Sweden. The disappointing loss was Tunisia's largest-ever margin of defeat at the World Cup. Its 2026 opener was extremely uncharacteristic as it only allowed one goal in three group stage matches back in 2022.

After losing its opener, Sabri Lamouchi became the first manager fired mid-World Cup after one game. He was replaced by Hervé Renard, who will now lead the team the rest of the way.

Let’s check out the odds for the Japan vs. Tunisia Group F matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 20.

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Daichi Kamada is +650 to score against Tunisia (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images).

Japan vs. Tunisia Odds

Moneyline

Japan : -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Tunisia : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Draw: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Spread

Japan -0.5: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Tunisia +0.5 +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Under: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Japan vs. Tunisia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Tunisia was so poor in the opener that it sacked its manager. Enter the well-traveled Herve Denard. Japan was awesome in the opener and if it can bring the same level here, goals will surely follow against one of the weaker sides. Take Japan over 1.5 goals scored.

How to Watch Japan vs. Tunisia

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Japan : -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

Tunisia: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Both Teams to Score