FIFA Men's World Cup
Japan vs. Tunisia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Japan vs. Tunisia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 20, 2026 2:00 p.m. ET

Japan and Tunisia are set to face off in a Group F match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2026, at Monterrey Stadium on FS1. 

This historic match will mark the 1,000th fixture in the tournament's history. 

Japan came from behind twice in the opener against the Netherlands, ultimately earning an important 2-2 draw against the Group E favorites. Daichi Kamada's heroic 89th minute goal was the latest goal in Japan’s World Cup history. 

Japan continues to be a second-half team at the World Cup, as nine of Japan’s last 10 World Cup goals have come in the second half. Japan had 52% possession and seven shots in the second half against the Netherlands while only controlling 31% possession and taking three shots in the first half.

Meanwhile, Tunisia is coming off a 5-1 loss against Sweden. The disappointing loss was Tunisia's largest-ever margin of defeat at the World Cup. Its 2026 opener was extremely uncharacteristic as it only allowed one goal in three group stage matches back in 2022. 

After losing its opener, Sabri Lamouchi became the first manager fired mid-World Cup after one game. He was replaced by Hervé Renard, who will now lead the team the rest of the way. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Japan vs. Tunisia Group F matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 20. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Daichi Kamada is +650 to score against Tunisia (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images). 

Japan vs. Tunisia Odds

Moneyline

  • Japan: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)
  • Tunisia: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
  • Draw: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Spread 

  • Japan -0.5: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)
  • Tunisia +0.5 +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
  • Under: -132 (bet $10 to win $17.58 total)

Japan vs. Tunisia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Tunisia was so poor in the opener that it sacked its manager. Enter the well-traveled Herve Denard. Japan was awesome in the opener and if it can bring the same level here, goals will surely follow against one of the weaker sides. Take Japan over 1.5 goals scored.
 

How to Watch Japan vs. Tunisia

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Japan: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)
  • Tunisia: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
  • No: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)
 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Everything To Know About USA vs. Australia: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

Everything To Know About USA vs. Australia: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs AustraliaWatch Brazil vs Haiti Watch Brazil vs Haiti
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes