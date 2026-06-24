FIFA Men's World Cup
group a scenarios
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Group A Scenarios: What South Korea, Czechia, South Africa Need To Advance

Published Jun. 24, 2026 11:31 a.m. ET

Mexico has already won the World Cup's Group A and secured its place in the Round of 32, where they will face a third-place team in Mexico City on June 30. The rest of Group A is still very much undecided. South Korea, Czechia and South Africa are all alive heading into today's simultaneous 9 p.m. ET kickoffs, with Czechia vs. Mexico on FOX and South Africa vs. South Korea on FS1.

Here is what every team in Group A needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports.

Current Group A Standings

Group A Scenarios

Mexico has won the group and will face a third-place team (from either Group C, E, F, H, or I) in the Round of 32 in Mexico City on June 30.

  • South Korea will advance with a win/draw.
  • Czechia will advance with a win AND a South Korea loss, AND wins the tiebreaker.
  • South Africa will advance with a win AND a Czechia loss/draw.

Mexico

Mexico has won Group A and will face a third-place team from Group C, E, F, H or I in the Round of 32 in Mexico City on June 30. Today's match against Czechia carries no implications for their Round of 32 game. Expect rotation ahead of the knockout stage.

South Korea

South Korea can lock up second place in Group A with a win or draw against South Africa. A loss still leaves the door open for South Korea to finish third and potentially advance as one of the eight best third-place teams, but only if Czechia also loses or draws against Mexico.

Czechia

Czechia can finish second in Group A with a win over Mexico and a South Korea loss, provided they maintain their goal difference advantage over South Africa (currently -1 for Czechia, -2 for South Africa). Even without second place, Czechia has multiple paths to finishing third and potentially advancing. They can advance with a win, a draw or even a loss combined with a South Africa loss could all keep them alive depending on tiebreakers.

South Africa

South Africa could finish second with a win over South Korea combined with a Czechia loss or draw, or even a Czechia win if South Africa can make up the goal difference gap. A win also gives South Africa several paths to a third-place finish that could be good enough to advance, depending on how other groups finish. A draw keeps them in third-place contention if Czechia loses. South Africa still has a realistic shot at extending their tournament regardless of result, as long as they avoid a loss.

How To Watch Group A Matches

Both Group A matches kick off simultaneously at 9 p.m. ET today and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One.

  • Czechia vs. Mexico: 9 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One
  • South Africa vs. South Korea: 9 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX One
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