FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup h scenarios
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Group H Scenarios, Standings: What Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia Need To Advance

Published Jun. 26, 2026 9:07 a.m. ET

Spain leads Group H after two matches, but all four teams are still alive heading into tonight's simultaneous 8 p.m. ET kickoffs: Uruguay vs. Spain on FOX and Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia on FS1. Uruguay and Cape Verde are level in points and both capable of advancing, while Saudi Arabia needs a win and some help.

Here is what every team in Group H needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports.

Current Group H Standings

Group H Scenarios

  • Spain will advance with a win/draw OR a loss AND a Cape Verde loss/draw.
  • Uruguay advances with a win OR a draw AND a Cape Verde draw AND win tiebreaker with Cape Verde.
  • Cape Verde advances with a win OR a draw AND an Uruguay loss, OR a draw AND an Uruguay draw, and wins tiebreaker with Uruguay.
  • Saudi Arabia advances with a win AND an Uruguay loss/draw.

Spain

Spain's 4-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia was a statement. The four-point, +4 goal differential standing is as comfortable as it gets entering the final matchday. A win over Uruguay tonight clinches the group. A draw also likely does the job. Cape Verde would need to beat Saudi Arabia and overcome Spain's goal difference advantage to jump ahead. Spain is in control.

Uruguay

A win over Spain sends Uruguay through regardless of what happens in Houston. A draw keeps Uruguay alive only if Cape Verde draws as the two sides are currently level on points. A loss would most likely eliminate La Celeste from the tournament, but it will ultimately depend on the rest of the third-place standings.  

Cape Verde "Is a Reality" | Thiago Alcântara on Cape Verde’s IMPRESSIVE Draw vs Uruguay

Cape Verde "Is a Reality" | Thiago Alcântara on Cape Verde’s IMPRESSIVE Draw vs Uruguay
Check out the post-game recap of the 2-2 draw between Cape Verde and Uruguay.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde has been the feel-good story of Group H, earning two points from its first two matches without a win. A victory over Saudi Arabia tonight sends the debutants through to the round of 32. A draw keeps Cape Verde alive, but it will be heavily rooting for Spain in that case. If Uruguay beats Spain and Cape Verde draws, it will come down to the tiebreaker (likely goals scored) between the two nations. A loss likely ends one of this tournament's most memorable runs. 

Saudi Arabia

The 4-0 loss to Spain was devastating. Saudi Arabia needs a win against Cape Verde as a win would give Saudi Arabia four points, likely enough to advance as one of the top third-place teams. However, its goal differential of -4 leaves almost no margin for error. A draw or loss ends the tournament.

How To Watch Group H Matches

Both Group H matches kick off simultaneously at 8 p.m. ET tonight and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One.

  • Uruguay vs. Spain: 8 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One
  • Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia: 8 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX One
 
 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Norway vs. France Watch Norway vs. FranceWatch Uruguay vs Spain Watch Uruguay vs SpainWatch Egypt vs Iran Watch Egypt vs Iran
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes