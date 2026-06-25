2026 World Cup Group H Scenarios, Standings: What Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia Need To Advance

Spain leads Group H after two matches, but all four teams are still alive heading into tonight's simultaneous 8 p.m. ET kickoffs: Uruguay vs. Spain on FOX and Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia on FS1. Uruguay and Cape Verde are level in points and both capable of advancing, while Saudi Arabia needs a win and some help.

Here is what every team in Group H needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports .

Current Group H Standings

Group H Scenarios

Spain will advance with a win/draw OR a loss AND a Cape Verde loss/draw.

Uruguay advances with a win OR a draw AND a Cape Verde draw AND win tiebreaker with Cape Verde.

Cape Verde advances with a win OR a draw AND an Uruguay loss, OR a draw AND an Uruguay draw, and wins tiebreaker with Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia advances with a win AND an Uruguay loss/draw.

Spain

Spain's 4-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia was a statement. The four-point, +4 goal differential standing is as comfortable as it gets entering the final matchday. A win over Uruguay tonight clinches the group. A draw also likely does the job. Cape Verde would need to beat Saudi Arabia and overcome Spain's goal difference advantage to jump ahead. Spain is in control.

Uruguay

A win over Spain sends Uruguay through regardless of what happens in Houston. A draw keeps Uruguay alive only if Cape Verde draws as the two sides are currently level on points. A loss would most likely eliminate La Celeste from the tournament, but it will ultimately depend on the rest of the third-place standings.

Cape Verde "Is a Reality" | Thiago Alcântara on Cape Verde’s IMPRESSIVE Draw vs Uruguay Check out the post-game recap of the 2-2 draw between Cape Verde and Uruguay.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde has been the feel-good story of Group H, earning two points from its first two matches without a win. A victory over Saudi Arabia tonight sends the debutants through to the round of 32. A draw keeps Cape Verde alive, but it will be heavily rooting for Spain in that case. If Uruguay beats Spain and Cape Verde draws, it will come down to the tiebreaker (likely goals scored) between the two nations. A loss likely ends one of this tournament's most memorable runs.

Saudi Arabia

The 4-0 loss to Spain was devastating. Saudi Arabia needs a win against Cape Verde as a win would give Saudi Arabia four points, likely enough to advance as one of the top third-place teams. However, its goal differential of -4 leaves almost no margin for error. A draw or loss ends the tournament.

How To Watch Group H Matches

Both Group H matches kick off simultaneously at 8 p.m. ET tonight and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One .