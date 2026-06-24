FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup group c scenarios
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Group C Scenarios: What Brazil, Scotland, Morocco Need To Advance

Published Jun. 24, 2026 11:54 a.m. ET

Group C of the World Cup comes down to the final matchday with the Round of 32 still very much undecided. Scotland, Brazil and Morocco are all alive heading into today's simultaneous 6 p.m. ET kickoffs, with Scotland vs. Brazil on FOX and Morocco vs. Haiti on FS1. Haiti has been eliminated but will be looking to finish on a high note in their final World Cup match.

Here is what every team in Group C needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports.

Current Group C Standings

Group C Scenarios

  • Brazil will advance with a win/draw.
  • Morocco will advance with a win/draw OR a Scotland loss/draw.
  • If both Brazil and Morocco win, the group winner will be determined by goal difference.
  • Scotland will advance with a win.
  • Haiti has been eliminated.

Scotland

Scotland can clinch a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Brazil. A victory combined with a Morocco draw or loss against Haiti would also give Scotland first place in Group C. A draw keeps Scotland's hopes alive but is not guaranteed to be enough, as they would need to hope other results fall their way among the eight best third-place teams. A loss eliminates Scotland from the tournament.

Brazil

Brazil is well-positioned heading into the final matchday with four points, and a win over Scotland would seal their advancement. A draw also keeps Brazil in strong shape, while a loss could put them in jeopardy depending on Morocco's result against Haiti. Brazil's goal difference advantage over Morocco(+3 to +1) gives them an edge in tiebreaker scenarios.

Morocco

Morocco enters the final matchday tied on points with Brazil and can advance with a win, a draw or even a loss if Brazil beats Scotland. To win Group C outright, Morocco needs a win against Haiti while also making up a two-goal deficit on Brazil in goal difference. Morocco is in control of its own fate.

Haiti

Haiti has been eliminated and cannot advance to the Round of 32. They have yet to score a goal in the tournament and will be looking to end their first World Cup on a positive note against Morocco.

How To Watch Group C Matches

Both Group C matches kick off simultaneously at 6 p.m. ET today and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One.

  • Scotland vs. Brazil: 6 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One
  • Morocco vs. Haiti: 6 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX One
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