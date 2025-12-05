2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Mbappé Slight Favorite Over Kane

Forty-two of the 48 teams in the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been placed into groups, and the Golden Boot odds for the tournament are already taking shape.

Several young superstars headline the board while a few familiar faces also cracked the top of the list.

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 5.

Golden Boot winner 2026

Kylian Mbappé : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Harry Kane: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Lionel Messi: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Erling Haaland: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Lamine Yamal: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Cristiano Ronaldo: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Lautaro Martinez : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ousmane Dembélé: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Nick Woltemade: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Romelu Lukaku : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Vinicius Junior : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Álvaro Morata: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Mikel Oyarzabal: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Julián Alvarez: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Raphinha: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Ferran Torres: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Richarlison: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Matheus Cunha: +3500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bukayo Saka: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Kylian Mbappé is France’s most accomplished active player and became the national team’s captain after the 2022 World Cup. He won the Golden Boot at that tournament with eight goals, including a hat trick in the final, and played a key role in France’s 2018 World Cup title.

At club level, he has won multiple Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain, was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year several times, and completed a high-profile move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2024–25 season. He needs five goals to pass Mirsolave Klose (16) for the most career World Cup goals.

Kane is England’s all-time leading scorer with 78 international goals and has represented the national team at multiple major tournaments, including the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and three European Championships. He has won multiple Bundesliga scoring titles with Bayern Munich and previously won three Premier League Golden Boots with Tottenham Hotspur, where he also became the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Kane has earned numerous Team of the Season selections across domestic and European competitions and remains England’s primary striker entering 2026.

Messi doesn't need much of an intro, but below are a couple of records the Argentinian legend holds:

Oldest men’s player to ever score five goals at a single World Cup

Only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s

One of four men to record 19 goal contributions in the World Cup since 1966 (would be first to 20 with one more); Miroslav Klose, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerd Müller (all 19 each)

One of six men to play in five World Cups; Rafa Márquez (Mexico), Antonio Carbajal (Mexico), Lothar Matthäus (Germany), Andrés Guardado (Mexico), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Haaland might be the best striker in the world. The Manchester City superstar has already surpassed 100 goals in Premier League play and helped the team win its first ever Champions League trophy. His goal rate is incredible, especially when he plays for Norway: 55 goals in 48 appearances.

Yamal is a right-winger for FC Barcelona and one of Spain’s most productive young internationals. He became the youngest player ever to represent Spain and played a major role in their EURO 2024 title, contributing both goals and assists throughout the tournament. His breakout season with Barcelona included consistent La Liga and Champions League production, and he finished runner-up for the Ballon d’Or, the highest placement ever for a teenager.

Ronaldo is Portugal’s all-time leader in both goals and appearances and has represented the national team in five FIFA World Cups and multiple European Championships, including their Euro 2016 title and 2019 Nations League win.

At club level, he has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, along with five UEFA Champions League trophies and five ballon d'Or trophies. Ronaldo remains one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport and continues to be part of Portugal’s squad during the 2026 cycle.

