Ghana vs. Panama Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Ghana will face Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at Toronto Stadium on FS1. This match is the opening fixture for both teams in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is returning to the World Cup stage for its fifth time in the last six tournaments.

Ghana qualified by winning CAF Group I, and come into the tournament off a 2-0 loss to Mexico and 1-1 draw against Wales in two recent friendlies.

Meanwhile, Panama qualified by finishing inside CONCACAF’s automatic-qualification places during the expanded North American cycle.

This is only the second World Cup appearance for Panama, with the other being back in 2018 when it failed to get out of the group stage.

Los Canaleros enter the tournament off a 4-2 win over the Dominican Republic and a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in its recent friendlies.

Let’s check out the odds for the Ghana vs. Panama match at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 17.

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Ismael Díaz is +265 to score in Panama's opening World Cup match against Ghana (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images).

Ghana vs. Panama Odds

Moneyline

Ghana : +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Panama : +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Draw: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Spread

Ghana -0.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Panama +0.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

Under: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Ghana vs. Panama Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

I have no idea what to expect here. Panama isn't a great side at all, but no Thomas Partey for Ghana is a big deal. I’ve got to serve up a bet for every group stage match, so let's just go with "best player has a goal contribution". Take Antoine Semenyo to record at least one goal plus assist.

How to Watch Ghana vs. Panama

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props:

Tie No Bet:

Ghana : -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Panama: +126 (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)

Both Teams to Score: