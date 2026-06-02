FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Ghana vs. Panama: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Jun. 17, 2026 7:01 a.m. ET
Ghana and Panama meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium.
Ghana, ranked 73rd by FIFA, are appearing at their fifth World Cup, with their best finish a quarterfinal run in 2010. Panama enter Group L ranked 34th by FIFA, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2018, when they were eliminated in the group stage.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Ghana vs. Panama
- When: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Toronto Stadium, Toronto, ON
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Ghana vs. Panama Odds
Ghana World Cup Schedule
- June 17, 2026: Watch Ghana vs Panama - Toronto Stadium (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- June 23, 2026: Watch England vs Ghana - Boston Stadium (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)
- June 27, 2026: Watch Croatia vs Ghana - Philadelphia Stadium (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
Panama World Cup Schedule
- June 17, 2026: Watch Ghana vs Panama - Toronto Stadium (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- June 23, 2026: Watch Panama vs Croatia - Toronto Stadium (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- June 27, 2026: Watch Panama vs England - New York New Jersey Stadium (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
Learn more about Ghana vs. Panama and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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