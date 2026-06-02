Ghana vs. Panama: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Ghana and Panama meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium.

Ghana, ranked 73rd by FIFA, are appearing at their fifth World Cup, with their best finish a quarterfinal run in 2010. Panama enter Group L ranked 34th by FIFA, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2018, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Ghana vs. Panama

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group L is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.

Ghana vs. Panama Odds

Ghana World Cup Schedule

Panama World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Ghana vs. Panama and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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