France vs. Iraq Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
France will face Iraq in their second match of Group I during the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, June 22, 2026, at Philadelphia Stadium on FOX.
This fixture marks the first-ever meeting between these two nations on a senior international stage.
France began its World Cup with a 3-1 win over Senegal. After a rough first half, Les Bleus reminded everyone why they are the tournament favorites with a dominating second half.
Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring in the 65th minute, becoming the third Frenchman with a goal in three World Cups. He followed that with another goal in stoppage time to tie Gerd Müller for the fourth most World Cup goals of all time.
Meanwhile, Iraq comes into this match off a 4-1 loss to Norway. After surrendering an Erling Haaland goal in the opener, Iraq equalized with its second-ever World Cup goal. However, Iraq didn’t have a single shot after the 63rd minute and has now lost all four of its World Cup matches.
Let’s check out the odds for the France vs. Iraq Group I matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 22.
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Kylian Mbappe is -225 to score against Iraq (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).
France vs. Iraq Odds
Moneyline
- France: -1500 (bet $10 to win $10.67 total)
- Iraq: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
- Draw: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Spread
- France -2.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
- Iraq +2.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5
- Over: -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
- Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)
France vs. Iraq Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:
- France was very quiet for the first 45 minutes vs. Senegal; then a tactical tweak moving Michael Olise to the middle made all the difference. Iraq couldn’t defend against Norway, allowing 11 shots from inside the penalty area, and I would expect a similar, if not worse, struggle here. Take France -2.5.
How to Watch France vs. Iraq
- When: Monday, June 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Kylian Mbappé: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)
- Jean-Philippe Mateta: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
- Ousmane Dembélé: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
- Marcus Thuram: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
- Désiré Doué: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
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